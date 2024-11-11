Kenya To Host 18th East African Community Bureau Of Speakers Meeting In Nairobi

Kenya is set to host the 18th Bureau of Speakers of the East African Community (EAC) on November 13, 2024, at Nairobi’s Emara Ole-Sereni Hotel.

This annual meeting will bring together top parliamentary leaders from EAC member states to discuss critical issues related to regional integration.

The Bureau meeting will follow a preparatory session by Clerks from the EAC legislatures, who will meet at the same venue from November 12 to 13.

These Clerks, serving as technical officers in their respective assemblies, are responsible for organizing the agenda and preparing essential documents for the Bureau meeting.

The Bureau of Speakers will convene parliamentary leaders from the National Parliaments, Senates, and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The session will be chaired by Rt. Hon. Dr. Tulia Jackson, Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania.

As the EAC’s main forum for parliamentary cooperation, the Bureau of Speakers promotes regional legislation, oversight, and representation and advises the EAC Heads of State Summit on parliamentary matters.

The role of Chairperson rotates annually among member states, with South Sudan hosting last year’s meeting.

This year’s agenda includes a review of preparations for the upcoming EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games, which will take place in Mombasa. The Bureau’s work has been key in reinforcing the role of national parliaments in advancing East Africa’s integration process.