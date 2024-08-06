Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Olympics

    Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi Wins Gold for Bahrain in Women’s 3000m Steeplechase at the 2024 Olympics

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi Training at Ulinzi Complex Stadium Nairobi
    Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi Training at Ulinzi Complex Stadium Nairobi

    Kenya’s Faith Cherotich secured a bronze medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Winfred Mutile Yavi, born on December 31, 1999, in Kenya, won the gold medal for Bahrain, setting a new Olympic record.

    Yavi, who hails from Ukia, Makueni County, has had a remarkable athletic career. She previously claimed gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, beating Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech, and finished fourth at both the 2019 and 2022 World Championships. At the 2018 Asian Games, Yavi won gold in the 3000m steeplechase and excelled in the 1500m and 5000m events at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

    Yavi began representing Bahrain after transferring her allegiance from Kenya at fifteen, becoming eligible to compete for her adopted nation in August 2016. She made her international debut at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics, where she finished eighth in the steeplechase final with a personal best time of 9:22.67.

    Career Highlights:

    • Gold Medal: 2024 Summer Olympics (3000m steeplechase)
    • Gold Medal: 2023 World Athletics Championships (3000m steeplechase)
    • Gold Medal: 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (3000m steeplechase)
    • Bronze Medal: 2018 World Under-20 Championships (3000m steeplechase)
    • Gold Medal: 2018 Asian Games (3000m steeplechase)
    • Bronze Medal: 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (1500m)
    • Gold Medal: 2019 Asian Athletics Championships (5000m)

    Personal Bests:

    • 1500 metres – 4:05.54 (Nairobi 2022)
    • 3000 metres – 9:10.5h (Embu 2016)
    • 3000 metres indoor – 8:39.64 (Val-de-Reuil 2020) Asian record
    • 2000 metres steeplechase – 5:56.83 (Berlin 2019) AB
    • 2000 metres steeplechase indoor – 5:45.09 (Liévin 2021) AB
    • 3000 metres steeplechase – 8:50.66 (Eugene 2023)
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Faith Cherotich Secures Bronze as Winfred Yavi Takes Gold in Women’s Steeplechase at Paris Olympics

    Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi Wins Gold for Bahrain in Women's 3000m Steeplechase at the 2024 Olympics

     
    Paris Olympic Schedule Today 7th August 2024