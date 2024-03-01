Kenyan Commander Takes Over Leadership At African Union Mission In Somalia

Brigadier Seif Salim Rashid, the new contingent commander of Kenyan troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has officially assumed his duties, succeeding his predecessor Brigadier William Kamoiro.

At the handover ceremony held at the ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Headquarters in Dhobley, Brig Kamoiro, concluding his tour of duty, praised the troops for their diligent efforts in combating al-shabaab and other armed factions within their area of operations.

“During my tenure as the commander of Sector Two, we have operated within ATMIS mandate in line with the Somali Transition Plan (STP),” he said.

“KDF ATMIS troops and Somali Security Forces (SSF) have pacified Jubaland area under our control and protected the civilian populations. This is through conduct of operations to disrupt and degrade Al-Shabaab capability with our partners in the theatre.”

Brig Seif, reiterated his commitment to upholding the legacy of his predecessor.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the Mission objectives outlined by the African Union and the international community and primarily the people of Somalia, whom we are entrusted to protect,” he said.

“Echoing the mantra of Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogola, one force, one mission, together unified and determined, we will continue to make meaningful strides towards a brighter future for the people of Somalia and the entire region.”

In April 2023 the UN Security Council unanimously approved a new African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, known as ATMIS, to support the Somalis until their forces take full responsibility for the country’s security at the end of 2024.

ATMIS replaced the African Union Mission in Somalia, known as AMISOM, which has been in the Horn of Africa nation for 15 years helping peacebuilding in Somalia.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. Kenyan troops are in Somalia under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to help in fighting the al-Shabaab terror group. KDF went to Somalia in October 2011.