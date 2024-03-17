Kenyan luminary Nyandiare Ascends to Senior Advisory role at Climate Change Forum

Kenyan Stephen Nyandiare has been appointed Senior Advisor to the prestigious Climate Change Forum (CC Forum). This has been seen as a momentous stride towards global sustainability and a beacon of innovation and collaboration in the realm of sustainable development.

The revelation of Nyandiare’s appointment comes as a seismic shift in the landscape of environmental advocacy and investment. Tasked with guiding the upcoming African edition of CC Forum, Nyandiare assumes a position of paramount influence, cementing his status as a leading voice in the fight against climate change and its associated challenges.

Chairman of CC Forum Max Studennikoff expressed profound confidence in Nyandiare’s capabilities.

“We firmly believe that your involvement will further help CC Forum position itself as the foremost global platform stimulating investing in fighting climate change and beyond,” he said.

“This is not my win, this is a win for the youth of Africa and for the Youth of the Great Republic of Kenya.”

A series of notable achievements and strategic endeavours have marked Nyandiare’s journey to the pinnacle of influence.

His tenure as a senior advisor to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi of the United Arab Emirates ruling family in 2022 underscored his prowess in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes and forging strategic alliances.

Furthermore, Nyandiare’s multifaceted career spans roles as a property business development director, investment consultant, and government relations specialist.

His strategic insights and unwavering commitment to sustainable development have earned him recognition and respect on both regional and global scales.

CC Forum stands as a global nexus for sustainability investment, attracting luminaries from diverse sectors and geographies.

Its reputation as a conduit for channeling millions of dollars into sustainable development initiatives underscores its significance as a catalyst for positive change.

Nyandiare’s appointment adds a new dimension of expertise and leadership to CC Forum’s advisory board, further enhancing its capacity to drive innovation and foster stakeholder collaboration.

As the 10th edition of CC Forum approaches, slated to convene in Paris, France from March 28 to 31, 2024, anticipation mounts for the transformative dialogues and initiatives that will emerge from this seminal gathering.

Top-tier business leaders, policymakers, and public figures will converge to define a collective course of action to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change and its multifaceted impacts.

Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, CC Forum’s agenda spans a spectrum of critical topics, from renewable energies to emerging technologies, healthcare, education, social inclusion, and philanthropy.

It serves as a hub for connecting visionary startups with seasoned investors, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

Looking ahead, CC Forum’s influence shows no signs of waning, with plans for the 11th edition to be held in Africa in October 2024, followed by the 12th edition in the United States.

Past editions in London, Monaco, and the Kingdom of Bahrain have left an indelible mark on the global sustainability landscape, catalyzing progress and innovation across continents.

As Nyandiare assumes his role, he stands poised to shape the future of sustainable development, leaving an indelible imprint on the global stage.

His appointment serves as a testament to CC Forum’s commitment to fostering collaboration and driving meaningful change, offering a beacon of hope for a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.