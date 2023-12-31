Kenyans Advised to Obtain Permits For New Year’s Fireworks Celebrations

Those planning to light fireworks on New Year’s have been advised to obtain permits.

State Department for Mining clarified in a statement that the directive complied with the Explosives Act, which mandates stringent guidelines for the sale, handling, and regulation of fireworks.

The government also mandated that officials from the State Department of Mining be informed of and present at any New Year’s fireworks displays.

The Explosives Act states that no one may hold a public fireworks display without an inspector’s written approval.

The Act also forewarns that anyone caught setting off fireworks without permission faces criminal charges and prosecution.

“Where any person is aggrieved by an inspector’s refusal to consent to the holding of a public fireworks display or by the refusal to issue a special import permit, he may, within fourteen days of being notified of such refusal, appeal in writing to the Minister against such refusal, and the Minister’s determination thereon shall be final and shall not be questioned in any court,” the Act states.

“Any person who transports firework composition which is not packed in conformity with the requirements of this rule shall be guilty of an offence.”

The department also emphasized that since fireworks are explosives and can cause fires and other types of mishaps, all safety precautions must be followed.

“Any careless handling has the potential to turn into a serious accident, trigger fire outbreaks, cause loss of property and even deaths,” said the department.

The permits will be issued by the Department of Mining’s Inspector of Explosives.