Kenyans Online Demand Release of Shad Khalif After Abduction in South B

A section of social media users are demanding the release of one of the people who have been vocal against proposed taxes is missing after his abduction from a shopping center in South B, Nairobi.

The abduction was staged on Sunday evening and is the latest to target those perceived to be opposed to the Finance Bill 2024.

Family and friends of Shad Khalif said he is missing after his abduction by unknown people who had trailed him to the area.

A black double-cab pickup and white Toyota Prado were seen trailing the popular social media user Shad Khalif before he was forcibly abducted in South B, Nairobi on Sunday evening by men suspected to be plainclothes detectives over his assumed prominent role in the protests.

Shad has been vocal in opposing the bill. He even held interviews explaining how he got himself and his friends in the drive.

He said he has no financier and leader in the protests insisting the movement is organic.

Police did not respond to inquiries on the incident. Many see it as part of efforts to intimidate those opposed to the Bill even as President William Ruto said he will engage the group.

His abduction came hours after medic Dr Austin Omondi who was also in the protests was abducted and released.

He was released at the Parklands police station on Sunday evening after persistent online protests.

This also came hours after Attorney General Justine Muturi’s son Leslie was also abducted and released.

Leslie is believed to have been among those targeted to distract the protests.

He was detained at the Anti Terror Police Unit offices for hours before his father went to pick him up.

The motive for the move is yet to be disclosed.

Earlier on, social media influencer Billy Simani, better known as Crazy Nairobian, was on Saturday evening released from police custody following his arrest on Friday.

His release came after over 50,000 Kenyans joined an X Space on Saturday, calling for his release.

Nationwide protests against the punitive Finance Bill 2024 attracted international eyeballs last week with many supporting the move to shoot down the Bill.