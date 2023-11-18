Kenyans to Enjoy Lower Call Rates Starting March 2024

Kenyans will starting March 2024 enjoy lower calling rates following a drop in Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) and Fixed Termination Rates (FTRs) by the Communications Authority.

MTRs and FTRs are the costs that operators charge each other to allow customers to communicate across networks.

“In the latest review, the Authority has capped Mobile Termination Rates and fixed termination rates at Sh0.41 per minute with effect from March 1, 2024. The current termination rate of Sh0.05 per SMS remains unchanged,” CA said on Friday.

Service providers are currently implementing an MTR and FTR of Sh0.58 per minute.

CA announced that the new MTRs and FTRs shall apply for a period of two years and will be applicable only to local voice tariffs.

This only applies to calls originating and terminating within Kenya.

“The new rate is informed by the prevailing economic environment, ICT market dynamics and the need to strike a balance between the promo of investment and the protection of consumers Lower MTRs and FTRs mean lower calling rates for consumers,” CA said.

According to the authority, consumers will enjoy affordable services across networks while operators will have more price flexibility in developing more affordable products.

“Ahead of the new rates taking effect, all operators are required to vary their Interconnection Agreements in line with the Determination and file their Deeds of Variation with the Authority latest February 1, 2024.”