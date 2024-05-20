Kenya’s Agriculture Sector Rebounds, Tea Exports Lead the Charge – KNBS

The Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has released a promising new report highlighting significant growth in the agriculture sector. After experiencing negative growth since 2021, the sector reversed its trend and registered a 7% growth in 2023.

Agricultural Performance Highlights

Tea Exports: Tea exports were the star performer, with trade worth Sh176.3 billion in 2023, up from Sh156.7 billion in 2022. This impressive performance made tea the most lucrative product in Kenya’s international trade.

Maize Trade: The trade in maize also soared, reaching Sh11.3 billion in 2023, up from Sh7.9 billion in 2022, making it the second most-traded commodity in the country.

Horticultural Products: Trade in horticultural products increased from Sh147.1 billion in 2022 to Sh153.7 billion in 2023, securing its position as a major foreign exchange earner.

Milk Products: Milk product trade grew from Sh36.9 billion in 2022 to Sh41 billion in 2023.

Sugarcane: The value of sugarcane trade rose significantly from Sh28.4 billion in 2021 to Sh34.1 billion in 2023.

Conversely, the report noted a decline in the value of some key agricultural products:

Coffee: The value of marketed coffee decreased by Sh7.4 billion to Sh19.9 billion in 2023.

Fish Imports: The quantity of fish imported dropped by 7.1%, from 173,000 tonnes in 2022 to 161,000 tonnes in 2023, with the total value decreasing by 2.9% to Sh35.9 billion.

Mineral Production

The report also highlighted a decline in mineral production:

Total Value: The total value of minerals produced declined by 4.3%, from Sh35.2 billion in 2022 to Sh33.7 billion in 2023.

Titanium Ore: The value of titanium ore minerals decreased by 14.3%, from Sh28.3 billion in 2022 to Sh24.2 billion in 2023.

Trade and Economic Outlook

Kenya’s overall trade performance showed notable improvements:

Exports: The country’s exports grew by 15.4% to Sh10 trillion.

Imports: Imports also increased by 4.9%, reaching Sh2.6 trillion.

Trade Balance: Enhanced exports helped lower the trade deficit from Sh1.62 trillion to Sh1.6 trillion for the year 2023.

Export of horticultural products ranked second among Kenya’s top foreign exchange earners, bringing in Sh187.4 billion.

The report underscores the resilience and potential of Kenya’s agriculture sector and the broader economy. As the country continues to rebound from recent challenges, these positive trends in exports and agricultural growth signal a robust economic outlook for 2024 and beyond.