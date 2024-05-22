Kenya’s KCB Group first quarter pretax profit up 53%

The bank, which also operates in Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi, said pretax profit rose to 21.16 billion shillings ($160.91 million) from 13.85 billion shillings in the same period of last year.

Net interest income rose to 31.06 billion shillings from 22.06 billion shillings.

Gross loans increased 12.2% to 1.13 trillion shillings, while loan-loss provisions stood at 6.3 billion shillings, up from 4.12 billion shillings.

“This was as a result of downgrades in Kenya and the impact of translation of the foreign currency denominated book,” KCB Group said in a statement.

Total assets increased to 2 trillion shillings from 1.63 trillion shillings in the year-ago period.