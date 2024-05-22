fbpx
    Subscribe
    BUSINESS

    Kenya’s KCB Group first quarter pretax profit up 53%

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    KCB Group
    Customers wait to be served in the banking hall at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Kencom branch in Nairobi, Kenya July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo
    Kenya’s KCB Group’s (KCB.NR) pretax profit for the first quarter of this year jumped 53%, helped by higher interest income, it said on Wednesday.
    The bank, which also operates in Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi, said pretax profit rose to 21.16 billion shillings ($160.91 million) from 13.85 billion shillings in the same period of last year.
    Net interest income rose to 31.06 billion shillings from 22.06 billion shillings.
    Gross loans increased 12.2% to 1.13 trillion shillings, while loan-loss provisions stood at 6.3 billion shillings, up from 4.12 billion shillings.
    “This was as a result of downgrades in Kenya and the impact of translation of the foreign currency denominated book,” KCB Group said in a statement.
    Total assets increased to 2 trillion shillings from 1.63 trillion shillings in the year-ago period.
    KCB agreed to in March to sell its Kenyan unit, National Bank, to Nigeria’s Access Group.
    ($1 = 131.5000 Kenyan shillings)
    By Agencies.
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    KNH CEO Kamuri Arrested, Released in Sh634.4 Million Fraud Probe 

    Kenya's KCB Group first quarter pretax profit up 53%

     
    Kenya is open for business, Ruto tells investors as he heads to Washington DC

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X