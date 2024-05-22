KNH CEO Kamuri Arrested, Released in Sh634.4 Million Fraud Probe 

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission Wednesday raided the homes and offices of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in a Sh634.4 million probe.

The commission deputy CEO Abdi Mohamed said the detectives conducted a successful investigative operation targeting Kamuri, who is currently under investigations for alleged involvement in various forms of corruption and economic crimes at the Hospital.

The operation was pursuant to Orders issued by the Court.

The Commission is investigating allegations that the suspect has engaged in abuse of office, conflict of interest and irregular award of tenders worth Sh634,465,000 to companies associated with him, he said.

“The investigative operation, which targeted the suspect’s premises and properties has yielded valuable evidentiary material that will support the ongoing investigations,” he added.

Dr Kamuri was detained in the exercise taken to EACC Integrity Centre offices and was later released after recording a statement.

The KNH case is part of wider investigations targeting various state corporations where some public officials are embezzling public funds thereby compromising delivery of essential services to the citizenry, EACC said.

The commission said it had obtained court orders preserving Sh28 million in Dr Kamuri’s account at HFC Bank pending completion of investigations.

EACC moved to court alleging procurement irregularities and irregular awards of tenders to several companies associated with Kamuri.

In the case filed in the Milimani Anti corruption chief Magistrate’s court EACC said the official has accumulated wealth that is not commensurate with his known legitimate sources of income.

EACC say there is a significant disproportion between his assets/wealth and his own legitimate sources to a tune of Sh800 million.

“…An Investigation vide Inquiry File No. EACC/AT/INQ/23/2024 relating to allegations allegations of abuse of office, unexplained wealth, conflict of interest, procurement irregularities and irregular award of tenders to other companies associated to Dr. Njoroge the Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta National Hospital Evanson Kamuri.”

According to Paul Mugwe an investigator with EACC, The investigation involves allegations of abuse of office, unexplained wealth, conflict of interest, and procurement irregularities.

Specific tenders in question include MOH/ONT/CHERP/003/2021-2022 for a medical oxygen generating plant awarded to Biomax Africa Ltd, and KNH/T/67/2018-2019 for an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and supporting hardware and software components.

EACC further alleges that the suspected funds may have been transacted through bank accounts held at housing finance company .

The commission asked for a warrant to investigate the accounts for scrutiny of origins account opening documents, bankers books, original cheques, mandate cards, EFT instruction letters, RTGS, transactions slips, disbursement authorizations, transaction schedules, large cash transaction forms and statements for the period from January 1, 2019 to date and take copies of any relevant entry or matter in such book or books.

“The applicant has reasonable and probable cause to believe that information and documents relating to the aforementioned bank account are vital in the ongoing.

The matter will be mentioned on June 18.