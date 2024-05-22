Gov’t to Revamp Kenya Utalii College Curriculum with French Support

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Dr Alfred Mutua has announced plans to upgrade and revamp the curriculum of Kenya Utalii College.

This is seen as a significant step towards enhancing Kenya’s tourism and hospitality education.

This initiative aims to align the college’s training modules with global standards and will be carried out in partnership with the French Embassy in Kenya and Accor Group of Hotels.

The announcement was made at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) following a meeting with a French delegation from the Accor Group.

The delegation was led by the French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, and included Amar Belgat, Vice President Talent and Culture for India, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey Mehdi Morad, Vice President Operations for Africa, Mauritius, and Seychelles and Mayana Malik who oversees human resources.

Also in attendance was Denis Sainte-Marie, Head of the Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Department at the French Embassy in Nairobi.

Dr. Mutua, accompanied by John Ololtuaa, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Tourism, emphasized the importance of the collaboration.

“This partnership is a game-changer for Kenya Utalii College. With expertise from Accor and support from the French Embassy, we aim to transform our training programs to meet international standards, ensuring our graduates are competitive and readily employable,” he stated.

Under the soon-to-be-signed agreement, Kenya Utalii College will collaborate with the Accor Group to enhance the skills of its students.

This includes an exchange program between Utalii College and French hospitality institutions, recognizing Utalii College’s excellence in training personnel for travel and safari ventures.

Experts from Accor and the French Embassy will train Utalii College instructors locally, with additional two-week training sessions in France.

Accor will also assist in reviewing and updating the college’s curriculum, aiming to directly hire graduates for their numerous hotels worldwide.

French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet expressed his government’s commitment to the initiative.

“We are keen to support Kenya in improving its training standards while also learning from its best practices. This venture is mutually beneficial and will strengthen the ties between our countries,” he said.

The event also saw the presence of David Wamatsi, Chair of the Kenya Utalii College Board of Management, who expressed optimism about the college’s future and its role in producing world-class hospitality professionals.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s efforts to bolster its tourism sector by providing high-quality education and training, ensuring that its workforce is well-equipped to meet the demands of the global hospitality industry.

