Kenya’s Rising Lionesses make history with first gold at Dakar Youth Olympics

Kenya’s Rising Lionesses have made history after defeating Australia 17–12 in a dramatic sudden-death final to win the women’s rugby sevens gold medal at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The victory marks Kenya’s first gold medal at the Games and a major milestone for the country’s women’s rugby programme.

The Kenyan youngsters overcame an Australian side that had beaten them 17–5 during the group stage, producing a spirited comeback at Stade Iba Mar Diop in Dakar to secure the coveted title.

Australia opened the scoring in the final before Kenyan captain Zain Hido crossed the try line to level the scores at 5–5 at half-time.

The Australians regained control after the break, scoring a converted try to take a 12–5 lead.

However, the Rising Lionesses refused to give up, with Josephine Kerubo scoring Kenya’s second try before Diana Wanjiku added the conversion to draw the teams level at 12–12.

With neither side able to break the deadlock in regulation time, the contest proceeded to extra time, where Kenya scored the decisive try in sudden death to seal a memorable 17–12 victory.

Kenya’s journey to the final was marked by impressive performances in the group stages and knockout rounds.

The Rising Lionesses began their campaign with a 12–5 victory over China before thrashing hosts Senegal 19–0.

They subsequently lost 17–5 to Australia in their final pool match, setting up an opportunity for redemption in the gold-medal contest.

Kenya bounced back in the semi-finals with a 15–5 victory over Madagascar, with Evarlyne Afande and Mitchel Mmboga playing key roles. Mmboga scored twice in the encounter.

The subsequent victory over Australia completed a remarkable campaign and secured Kenya the women’s rugby sevens crown.

The triumph is particularly significant as Dakar 2026 marks the first edition of the Youth Olympic Games to be hosted on African soil.

The Rising Lionesses’ achievement underscores the growing potential of women’s rugby in Kenya and provides a major platform for emerging female athletes.

Their victory is also expected to inspire more young girls to embrace rugby and pursue careers in competitive sport.

By overcoming Australia in a dramatic final, the Kenyan teenagers have secured their place in the country’s sporting history and delivered a landmark achievement for Kenyan rugby.