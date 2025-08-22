Kenya’s run ends in penalty heartbreak against Madagascar in CHAN

Kenya’s fairytale run at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) came to an agonizing end on Friday night as Harambee Stars were knocked out in the quarterfinals after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Madagascar at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The opening half produced few clear chances, with both teams showing flashes of promise but lacking the cutting edge to break the deadlock.

Kenya’s Ben Stanley Omondi and Madagascar’s Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa both went close with long-range efforts, but neither goalkeeper was seriously troubled as the contest remained goalless at the interval.

The second half came alive almost immediately. In the 48th minute, Boniface Muchiri delivered a beautifully curved overhead free-kick from outside the box, which found Alphonse Omija who headed it in the opponent’s net to send the home crowd into raptures.

Kenya thought they had doubled their lead five minutes later when Ryan Ogam struck, but VAR ruled the ball had crossed the line in the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.

Madagascar clawed their way back into the game in the 70th minute. A handball by Lewis Bandi inside the penalty area gifted the Barea a spot kick, which forward Fenihasima Gilles Razafimaro confidently dispatched to level the tie.

With momentum swinging, Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy responded by handing teenage sensation Austin “Musa” Odongo his debut, alongside Edward Omondi, in an effort to rejuvenate his side’s attack. Further changes followed in the 83rd minute, with Siraj Mohammed and Massoud Juma introduced to replace Ben Stanley Omondi and Manzur Okwaro.

Kenya piled on the pressure in extra time, pushing numbers forward in search of a decisive goal. However, a lack of sharpness in the final third meant the match remained tied at 1-1, forcing penalties.

In the shootout, Madagascar held their nerve to convert four of their kicks, while Kenya faltered as Alphonse Omija and Michael Kibwage missed from the spot.

The Barea, who finished third in the 2022 edition in Algeria, celebrated another memorable step, while Kenya’s debut quarterfinal journey ended in heartbreak.

They however end the tournament on a high after managing to conquer Pool ‘A’ in the group stages.

For Benni McCarthy and his charges focus now shifts to the World Cup qualifiers in September, where they are expected to face Seychelles and Gambia at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.