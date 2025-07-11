KeRRA, Kenha bosses resign in new twist

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) announced the resignation of its Director General, Eng. Philemon Kandie.

The Kenya National Highways Authority also announced the departure of lKungu Ndungu as Director General effective July 11, 2025.

Board chairperson Winfrida Ngumi said Luka Kimeli will as Acting Director General effective July 11, 2025.

It is not clear what prompted the changes at the bodies. There is a push to decentralize both KeRRA and Kenya Urban Roads Authority to the counties as directed by the court.

At KeRRA, the Authority informed the general public of the leadership change.

Following the resignation, the Board of Directors, in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, has appointed Jackson K. Magondu to serve as the acting Director General.

He currently serves as the Director of Planning, Design and Environment within the Authority.

His appointment also takes effect from July 11, 2025.

“The Board of Directors would like to appreciate the outgoing Director General for his invaluable service and contribution to the Authority,” read the statement in part.

KeRRA has not provided further details on the reason for Kandie’s resignation.

He becomes the latest to vacate the seat before completing his term.

Kandie’s tenure saw the Authority expand access to remote areas through strategic rural road projects under various government development initiatives.

Kandie officially assumed office as the Director General on April 13, 2022.

This follows a prior appointment in an acting capacity on July 6, 2020.

However, there were legal challenges and court cases regarding his appointment and removal.

Magondu is expected to steer the Authority forward as the search for a substantive replacement begins.