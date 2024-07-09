Kevin Hunter is a talent manager and television producer with a net worth of $500,000. He is best known for being the former manager and second husband of media personality Wendy Williams. In 2013, Hunter and Williams co-founded the production company Wendy Williams Productions, which specialized in reality television and game shows. The couple divorced in 2020 amid various cheating scandals and irreconcilable differences.

Kevin Hunter Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth September 17, 1972 Place of Birth Ontario Profession Talent Manager, Television Producer

Early Life

Kevin Hunter was born on September 17, 1972, in Ontario, Canada.

Professional Partnership with Wendy Williams

Hunter met Wendy Williams in 1994 at a skating rink. At the time, he owned a beauty parlor, and Williams was working as a radio DJ. After Williams’s first short-lived marriage, she and Hunter dated for a while before getting married in 1999. Despite having no prior experience in television or management, Hunter became Williams’s agent and production partner early in their relationship.

In 2006, Hunter helped Williams launch the reality television series “The Wendy Williams Experience” on VH1. Although the show was short-lived, their next venture, the syndicated talk show “The Wendy Williams Show,” was much more successful, running from 2008 until 2022. Williams stepped away from the show towards the end of its run due to medical issues.

Hunter and Williams also served as executive producers on the 2011 GSN dating-themed game show/talk show “Love Triangle,” which Williams hosted. In 2013, they launched Wendy Williams Productions. The following year, they founded the Hunter Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funded anti-poverty programs and assisted people recovering from substance addictions. The foundation shut down in 2019 amid the couple’s divorce proceedings.

Kevin Hunter Marriage and Divorce

Williams and Hunter faced multiple challenges throughout their marriage. After several miscarriages, Williams gave birth to their son, Kevin Jr., in the summer of 2000. Shortly after, she caught Hunter cheating but chose to forgive him at the time. Their relationship continued to be tumultuous, exacerbated by Williams’s health issues, including her substance addictions and a diagnosis of Graves’ disease in 2018.

In 2019, Williams filed for divorce after Hunter fathered a child with another woman. Williams later revealed that she had known about his affairs for most of their 25-year relationship. Hunter publicly expressed regret for his actions. Their divorce was finalized in early 2020, with both parties agreeing to forgo alimony and sell their New Jersey home. Hunter signed over his shares of Wendy Williams Productions to Williams and ceded their joint bank account to her.

The rocky marriage and painful divorce were highlighted in the two-part Lifetime documentary “Where is Wendy Williams?,” which premiered in early 2024.

Kevin Hunter Net Worth

