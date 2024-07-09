Keith Sweat Net Worth

Keith Sweat, an American R&B and soul singer, songwriter, record producer, radio host, and author, has a net worth of $250,000. Known for his significant contributions to the music industry, Sweat has released 13 studio albums, including “Make It Last Forever” (1987), “Keith Sweat” (1996), “Rebirth” (2002), and “Playing For Keeps” (2018). Six of his albums have achieved Platinum status or higher, and he is celebrated for hits like “I Want Her,” “Make You Sweat,” “Twisted” (featuring Kut Klose and Pretty Russ), “Nobody” (featuring Athena Cage of Kut Klose), and “Come and Get with Me” (featuring Snoop Dogg).

Early Life

Keith Douglas Sweat was born on July 22, 1961, in Harlem, New York City. His mother, Juanita Thompson, worked as a hairdresser, and his father, Charles Sweat, was employed in a factory. Following his father’s death in 1973, Juanita raised Keith and his four siblings alone. While attending City College, Sweat worked as a night stock boy at Macy’s and spent weekends performing with a band called Jamilah. He later worked in the mail room at the brokerage firm Paine Webber and eventually became a brokerage assistant at the New York Stock Exchange. Keith also held a supervisory role at the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Keith Sweat Career

Sweat started his career as the lead singer of Jamilah, performing in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. In 1984, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording a few songs with Stadium Records. In 1987, he signed with Vintertainment Records and released his debut album, “Make It Last Forever,” which went 3x Platinum and topped the R&B charts with the hit single “I Want Her.” His subsequent albums “I’ll Give All My Love to You” (1990) and “Keep It Comin'” (1991) also achieved Platinum status, further cementing his place in the music industry.

In 1996, Sweat released his most successful album, “Keith Sweat,” which was certified 4x Platinum. His later albums, such as “Still in the Game” (1998) and “Didn’t See Me Coming” (2000), also saw commercial success. Although his subsequent albums did not achieve Gold or Platinum status, he continued to chart successfully with releases like “Just Me” (2008), “Ridin’ Solo” (2010), “Til the Morning” (2011), and “Dress to Impress” (2016). His 2018 album “Playing For Keeps” featured collaborations with K-Ci and Candace Price.

Keith Sweat also produced tracks for various artists, including Men at Large, Dru Hill, The Isley Brothers, Immature, The O’Jays, Ol’ Skool, and Chantay Savage. His film and TV appearances include roles in “New Jack City” (1991), “Pastor Brown” (2009), “Love Magical” (2018), and guest spots on “Martin” (1997) and “The Wayans Bros.” (1997). Since 2008, he has hosted the nationally syndicated radio show “The Sweat Hotel” and published the book “Make It Last Forever: The Dos and Don’ts” in 2013.

Personal Life

Keith Sweat married Lisa Wu in 1992, and they had two sons, Jordan (born 1995) and Justin (born 1998), before divorcing in 2002. He also has three daughters, Keisha, Keia, and Amaya, and a son named Joshua.

Financial Issues

Keith Sweat encountered financial difficulties later in his career. In 2012, he was sued by PMI Mortgage for defaulting on a $450,000 mortgage on a house in Detroit. After the house was foreclosed and sold, the bank was still owed over $200,000. The mortgage company was awarded $253,000 in damages and sought to garnish Sweat’s wages and place a lien on his other assets.

Keith Sweat Awards and Nominations

Sweat has received numerous accolades, including four American Music Award nominations, winning Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist in 1997. He has also earned several Soul Train Award nominations, winning a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. His other nominations include Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Song of the Year for “I Want Her” (1989), Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Single – Male for “Make It Last Forever” (1989), and Best R&B/Soul Single – Group, Band, or Duo for “My Body” (1998).

In July 2021, Sweat participated in a “Verzuz” battle with Bobby Brown, performing many of his classic hits and reminding fans of his lasting impact on the R&B genre.

