Kevin James Siblings: Meet Gary Joseph and Leslie Knipfing

Kevin James, born Kevin George Knipfing, is an American comedian and actor known for his work in stand-up comedy and various films and TV shows.

He gained fame for his role as Doug Heffernan in the sitcom The King of Queens and has starred in movies like Hitch, Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Grown Ups.

Kevin has also ventured into producing and writing, contributing to projects like The Crew and Kevin Can Wait.

With a background in sports management and a passion for comedy, he has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talent across various platforms from stand-up comedy to television and film.

Siblings

Kevin has two siblings, a sister named Leslie Knipfing and a brother named Gary Joseph Knipfing, who is also known as Gary Valentine.

Leslie was born on November 17, 1974, in New York City.

She has faced challenges due to a genetic disorder called Retinitis Pigmentosa, which has affected her vision and prevented her from pursuing a career in the film industry like her brothers.

Despite this, Leslie has made a significant impact in the charity world, managing events and raising funds for various causes, including those related to Retinitis Pigmentosa.

She is a private individual and has not pursued a career in acting like her brothers.

Gary, known by his stage name Gary Valentine is an actor, comedian and writer who has appeared in various films and television shows.

He has worked alongside Kevin James in several projects, including the sitcom, The King of Queens.

Gary has also pursued a successful career in stand-up comedy and has appeared in movies such as Paul Blart: Mall Cop and its sequel.

He has established himself as a talented entertainer in his own right, separate from his brother, Kevin.

Career

Kevin has had a successful career as an actor, comedian, and writer.

He gained recognition for his role as Doug Heffernan in the sitcom, The King of Queens, which ran from 1998 to 2007.

His comedic talent and relatable characters endeared him to audiences, leading to a household name status.

Kevin has also starred in various films, including Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Pixels, Hitch and Grown Ups.

Additionally, he has lent his voice to the character of Frankenstein in the, Hotel Transylvania, animated film series.

Apart from his acting roles, Kevin has a background in stand-up comedy, with his career starting in the late 1980s.

He made appearances on late-night and talk shows, gradually building his reputation in the comedy scene.

Kevin’s ability to connect with working-class characters and his dedication to his craft have contributed to his enduring success in the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Kevin is married to Steffiana de la Cruz, and they have four children together: Sienna-Marie, Shea Joelle, Kannon Valentine and Sistine Sabella.

The couple met in 2001 on a blind date organized by Kevin’s interior decorator and got engaged in 2003.

They tied the knot on June 19, 2004, at the St Edward Catholic Church in Dana Point, California.

Before parenthood, they welcomed their first child, Sienna-Marie, in 2005, followed by their second daughter, Shea, in 2007, and their son, Kannon, in 2011.

Their youngest child, Sistine, was born in 2015.