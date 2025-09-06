Key suspect in the murder of university student Faith Kemunto arrested 

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Faith Kemunto, a young lady who was set to join Machakos University before her dissapearance and tragic death in July 2025.

According to investigators, Faith had travelled home from Nairobi on July 27, 2025, in preparation for her university admission.

On the fateful day, she left home to meet her boyfriend, Gidion Angisa Makori— but she was never seen alive again.

Her disappearance prompted her family to report the matter at Nyamuri Police Station. Despite initial efforts, the search for Faith and Gidion yielded no positive results.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Gidion had fled to Huruma estate in Nairobi, where he had been holed up before being smoked out by the detectives.

Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of Faith’s mobile phone.

He was escorted to Nyamira and is currently being held at Ekerenyo Police Station.

A body believed to be that of the 21 year old woman was later recovered buried in a shallow grave by the roadside and was exhumed after an exhumation order was issued by the Nyamira Law Courts.

Detectives have since been granted a 21-day custodial order as investigations continue.

The case is being handled by homicide detectives, forensic experts from the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, and officers based in Nyamira.

The woman was officially reported missing in July 2025 and after more than a month-long search, a message came to her sister-in-law’s phone from a man sharing the chilling whereabouts of his lover, Kemunto.

It turned to be genuine. But the sender is missing.

This prompted the police action and exhumed the body from a shallow grave.

The two were set to join the university this week.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

The body of the woman was exhumed on September 4, 2025 from a shallow grave in Maosi village, Nyamaiya location that was witnessed by locals.