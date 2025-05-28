KFS reveals contractor behind Ngong Forest hotel, they planned to build 11 cottages

The Kenya Forest Service revealed the owners of a hotel that was being built in Ngong Forest, Nairobi amid resistance.

KFS intimated that Konyon Company Ltd won the tender to construct 11 cottages within the premises.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) documents, however, show that it did not issue any license for the project and that the initial Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted by a private consultant hired by Konyon Company.

NEMA noted that the license was not issued because no public participation had been conducted, questioning why the contractor proceeded without approval.

NEMA noted that 20 cottages were to be constructed contrary to the 11 reported by KFS. The cottages would include 20 luxury tented units designed with canvas and stone, a medium tent reception, recreational and dining areas, a hexadome restaurant, a breakfast tent, a yoga deck, an open-field restaurant, an alfresco dining area and a meeting room.

Other features include wellness and activity spaces, including a wellness center with a sauna, steam room, and massage facilities, a concrete kitchen (150m²) with adjacent storage, a linen/laundry room, staff accommodation, a security cabin and an electric room.

However, the consultant says he advised the contractor to scale down the project from 20 cottages to 10 to minimize the impact on the forest.

Of more concern, the contractor has failed to explain why the NEMA report indicated that the eco-lodge was to be constructed using only degradable materials, yet concrete buildings have already been erected.

KFS has suspended the construction of the camping facility pending further consultations. This was after the Green Belt Movement blew the whistle on the illegal activity in the sanctuary.

KFS suspended the ongoing construction of a luxury eco-camp within Ngong Forest, citing the need for further consultations following public concerns.

This followed protests and concerns the forest was being destroyed for the construction of the facility without following the law.

In a statement issued on May 17 2025, KFS clarified that the project, an alleged upscale camping facility located in the Sanctuary Block of Ngong Road Forest, had undergone a rigorous approval process.

“As of now, all activities relating to the development of the eco-camp stand suspended,” KFS said.

KFS said during the environmental assessment processes, the project was found not to pose any threats to the environment as the area was part of the forest’s designated ecotourism zone under the Ngong Road Forest Green Master Plan.

“The master plan was developed, verified, and adopted by stakeholders following intensive public participation,” KFS said.

KFS maintained that the development was procedurally approved after a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted in line with legal requirements, and that no extreme negative environmental impacts were identified.

It added the site under development is a glade, a natural clearing within the forest that contains only bushes and grass, and no trees have been felled.

KFS further said the facility comprises tents on semi-permanent structures and is not a luxury hotel, as has been widely reported on social media.

“This camp, comprising tents on semi-permanent infrastructure, is an approved development under the Ngong Road Forest Management Plan,” the statement read.

“A public participation process, conducted in collaboration with the Community Forest Association, garnered the endorsement of relevant stakeholders.”

It claimed the Sanctuary Block is currently undergoing significant upgrades, including the installation of an electric fence to enhance security.

The controversy was sparked by claims from the Greenbelt Movement, a nature conservation group, which alleged in a viral letter that a luxury hotel was being built inside the forest.

KFS then alleged that the uproar was being fueled by a disgruntled member of the Ngong Road Forest Association — a body that co-manages the forest alongside KFS — who was previously denied approval to construct a Green Kids Museum Project on the same site.

“The applicant was unable to proceed with the museum due to failure to meet the financial obligations of a Special Use License,” KFS said.

KFS urged the public to seek accurate information from the Service regarding activities within gazetted forests.

This comes months after the KFS and NEMA suspended licenses they had earlier issued to a private developer for a golf course and a restaurant in Ngong Forest after public outcry.

Then Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, had directed the suspension of the license, calling for a fresh review of the whole process.