Khalif Kairo Arrested Again Over Sold and Repossessed Car in Nairobi

Second-hand car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui, also known as Khalif Kairo was Saturday January 11 arrested after a client complained he sold her a car that had a loan elsewhere.

The car was later repossessed by auctioneers who had been sent by the lenders.

Kairo was taken into custody at Capitol Hill Police Station on Saturday after unsuccessfully attempting to convince the victim that he was planning a trip to New York to secure funds and return to settle the matter.

Kairo is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

According to police, one gullible buyer who purchased a 2014 Volvo V40 on October 19, 2024 told police she is now embroiled in a nightmare after being promised a smooth logbook transfer that never materialized.

Days after the sale, it emerged that the vehicle was tied to an unpaid debt which directly contradicted the agreement signed at the time of purchase.

Despite countless assurances from Kairo’s team that the issue would be resolved, the situation took a dramatic turn on December 18, when auctioneers stormed the buyer’s workplace to repossess the car.

According to the buyer, Kairo and his staff repeatedly claimed the debt had been paid.

Confrontations with Kairo resulted in vague promises to clear things up by December 20, but since then, he went quiet, she told police.

This exchange happened in the same month that Kairo was arrested in connection with another fraudulent case.

Police detained him at Kasarani Police Station on December 3, 2024 after he allegedly pocketed millions from a client who paid for high-end cars that were never delivered.

At the time, police confirmed the arrest, stating that additional complainants had come forward, prompting the opening of a case file against him.

Kairo, who has styled himself as a wealthy social media personality, responded to the allegations with an air of defiance, claiming such challenges are normal for entrepreneurs.

“Every big entrepreneur must face litigation or money problems, especially when God is taking you to higher levels,” he posted on social media.

He was Saturday detained in custody pending arraignment.

Who is Khalif Kairo?

Kairo is a familiar name in Kenya for his successful car dealership venture, Kai and Karo.

However, the young entrepreneur has recently drawn attention for his ambitious foray into the aviation sector and social media.

In August 2023, Kairo unveiled Jetman Global, a company specializing in aircraft leasing, sales and consultancy services, marking a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey.

The transition from the automotive industry to aviation was not impulsive, he says, but rather anchored in a lifelong passion that dates back to his childhood.

During his formative years, Kairo’s fascination about aviation was kindled during school trips to Wilson Airport, where the allure of planes captured his imagination.

Also inspired by a Tanzanian musician, Kairo recalls the impact of a music video featuring a romantic plane trip as a pivotal moment in fuelling his aviation dreams.

Kairo spent hours at the community library in Kawangware studying encyclopaedias on planes, nurturing a determination to become either a pilot or a lawyer.

Beyond personal ambitions, Kairo envisions instilling and fostering an aviation culture in Kenya, aiming to make aircraft ownership and leasing more accessible for group travels and family vacations.

“I can relate with other out there who we share same interests in aviation. I believe that there exists an unexplored aviation enthusiast community in Kenya, which I am driven by a divine calling to cultivate,” he said in a past interview.

Acknowledging the complexities of introducing planes to the Kenyan market, Kairo remains steadfast in his belief that success in this endeavour could pave the way for a burgeoning industry that could benefit various sectors, such as mechanics and spare parts dealers.

Transitioning from the automotive to aviation sector presented challenges for Kairo, who emphasizes the importance for entrepreneurs to have a basic understanding of their chosen industry. His pursuit of knowledge led him to acquire a private pilot licence from Flightstar in 2022, with plans to obtain a commercial pilot licence.

Kairo envisions expanding his business empire to cover Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, with ambitious plans for establishing an airline and democratising aircraft charters for the wider populace, tapping into substantial market opportunities.