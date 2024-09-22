Kiambu MCA Ezra Kabuga Killed in Accident on Thika Road

Kiambu Nominated Ward Representative Ezra Kabuga Kihara died in a dawn road crash on Thika Road in Juja.

The accident happened Sunday September 22 morning as the lawmaker was travelling from Nairobi to Thika town, police said

He was alone at the time of the accident at about 6 am.

Police said Kabuga died when his car, a Subaru Forester, rammed a lorry from behind.

According to police, on reaching at the location of the accident, the driver of the Forester rammed the rear of Isuzu FRR lorry. As a result the driver of the Subaru Forester died on the spot, police said.

The vehicle went up into flames after the incident.

His body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home, awaiting postmodern, while both motor vehicles were towed to a local police station for inspection.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi confirmed the incident, which occurred near Mangu High School.

“It was with a deep sense of loss that I received the sad news of the death of nominated Member of County Assembly Hon. Ezra Kabuga Kihara,” Wamatangi said in a Facebook post on September 22.

“It is heartbreaking to lose such a young, dedicated legislator with so much promise for the future. During this difficult time, I stand with the family in grief and prayer.”

Wamatangi mourned Kabuga as a vibrant and promising young leader, whose commitment and passion for the people of Kiambu was evident in every aspect of his work.

“His work in the County Assembly and in Kiambu will be remembered a testament to his commitment to making a difference. He was a friendly and kind person, always driven to improve the lives of those around him,” he said.

“We share in your sorrow and honour his memory, which will live on in the legacy he leaves behind. On behalf of my family, the County Government of Kiambu and the great people of Kiambu, I urge Hon. Kabuga’s family and the County Assembly to accept our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences.”

This is the latest such accident on the highway. Police say the road is one of the leading in accidents.

More than 4000 people die in accidents in the country in a year in a worrying trend.