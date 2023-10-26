Kiambu MP Linked to Attempted Grabbing of South B Market

Cases of land grabbing within Nairobi and its metropolis have been rampant in the recent past amid calls for action to tame the trend.

Officials say those in power have been linked to the cases thus dimming hope of sanity in the lands sector.

For instance, investigations show that a public market land within South B was grabbed by a renowned Kiambu businessman and politician.

The individual is a serving Member of Parliament, police investigations show.

The South B market land, LR.209/12621, measuring approximately 0.289 Ha is located within Starehe Sub-County in a very prime area.

According to police, on August 9, 2023, the MP, posing as a private developer demolished the existing structures within the parcel thus creating a public outcry.

It was later ascertained that the parcel was initially allocated to the defunct City Council of Nairobi on May 13, 1999, vide an allotment letter Ref:93103/III/30 and registered on November 8, 2013.

However, the parcel was illegally transferred to the politician on July 18, 2014, for no value, but the transfer was later canceled by the Registrar of Titles.

Further, according to investigations on December 4, 2018, the canceled transfer was re-registered on the title at a consideration of Sh1 million, though the parcel was valued at over Sh39 million.

Additionally, according to police, it was established that stamp duty was not paid on the transferred property.

The politician is married to a renowned City politician and activist, who currently serves as at a crucial docket in Nairobi City County.

Other sources revealed that his relative also grabbed a number of public parcels during his tenure as deputy mayor, of the defunct City Council of Nairobi. One of the grabbed parcels sits right at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD).

The parcel measures approximately 0.4 Ha and is located along Gaborone Road, off Tom Mboya Street.

The transfer of the parcel to the old man was unconstitutional and defied article

62(4) of the Constitution, which stipulates that public land shall not be disposed of without public participation and other statutory processes.

“Law enforcement agencies are giving this matter the attention it deserves to bring sanity to land processes,” said an official aware of the probe.

Officials have been ordered to probe the matter and take necessary action. Investigations are ongoing and police say they are soon taking action including prosecution and reclaiming the land.

