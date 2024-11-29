Kiambu Senator Thang’wa Summoned by Police After Limuru Burial Chaos

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa was summoned by police for grilling over the chaos that were witnessed at a burial event in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was present at the event and escaped unhurt.

His cars were however damaged.

Several other mourners were injured when suspected goons attacked the event forcing those in attendance to scamper for their safety.

Police said they are investigating Thang’wa and other leaders over the chaos.

Investigators based at Nyeri Regional Criminal Investigations offices summoned Thang’wa to appear there on Friday November 29 without fail.

They are investigating claims of malicious damage to property and injury to persons.

The incident happened on November 28 at Bibirioni Boys High School playground.

Thang’wa is among a section of leaders allied to Gachagua who had on Thursday evening visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road in a bid to demand for quick probe into chaos that were witnessed earlier in the day during the burial in Limuru.

They said the chaos witnessed at a burial event seemed well planned.

Thang’wa and his Nyandarua counterpart John Methu said the chaos were a direct attempt on the life of the former DP.

They added that ex-Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi was arrested by police officers in the process.

According to Thang’wa, the violence was orchestrated by hundreds of goons ferried from neighbouring constituencies by agents of the State in order to harm Gachagua.

He said upon their arrival at the DCI, they were turned away without as much as being given a listening ear.

They addressed journalists outside the gates of DCI.

“We came here to demand for swift investigations of what transpired today in Limuru Constituency where an attempt on the life of Gachagua was carried out by hired goons by the government. Because we truly believe it was a well planned incident, and the reason why we are saying that is because there were some 200-300 goons from different areas of this country, not necessarily from Limuru, that attacked Gachagua,” said Thang’wa.

“We also came here because we wanted to find the whereabouts of the former MP for Limuru Peter Mwathi because he was abducted by men in Subarus, and we know DCI does that. So we came here to find out where they took him. We have not been given any information, they actually never listened to us. The Director of Investigations told us he cannot listen to us and walked away.”

Methu condemned the DCI for denying them audience on the whereabouts of ex-MP Mwathi, adding that the action has rendered his family restless.

“The wife of the former Limuru MP is here at night, we have not even been given audience by the DCI so that they can tell us exactly what or where Mwathi is. She goes home to sleep without knowing exactly where the husband is. The kids are here, they have not had peace.”

Mwathi’s wife Dr. Anne Mungai, on her part, narrated the events leading to her husband allegedly being taken away by police officers.

She said Mwathi’s vehicle was sandwiched by two Subaru vehicles, leading to him being taken away, as she pleaded with the government to release her husband.

“Mine is just to ask the government to release my husband because he went for a funeral, he has attended many other funerals in Limuru. He has served the people of Limuru diligently and he was abducted by force,” stated Dr. Mungai.

“The vehicle that he had gotten into so that he gets out of the chaos was sandwiched by two Subarus that had no number plates, so definitely that’s the government. So may the government release my husband.”

There was no immediate comment from police over the chaos.

Gachagua insinuated that the State had intentionally withdrawn his security detail to facilitate such an attack.

“Earlier this week the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that was in place after the impeachment process we are contesting. We did not raise issue with this decision although expectations were that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at, would be secured by government even after leaving office,” he said.

“However it now looks like the decision to withdraw my security was to leave me exposed to the kind of attack we have witnessed today.”

Gachagua recounted the incident at the funeral of a young man named Erastus Nduati, noting that goons specifically targeted him and descended on mourners with all manner of crude weapons, indiscriminately attacking both women and children.

“Today, I was at a funeral service in Limuru for a young man called Erastus Nduati. While we were preparing to lay the young man to rest goons attacked us & the other mourners who were present, including children. The gangsters were armed with stones, machetes, iron bars & sticks,” he said in the X statement accompanied with pictures of one of his vehicles damaged during the incident.

“They descended randomly on mourners present and attacked them using the weapons they had. A specific group followed me as I went to my car, which they proceeded to attack with stones and iron bars. We literally drove out of the venue under a hail of rocks!”

Gachagua expressed his dismay over the state of affairs, condemning the government’s alleged role in the incident.

“This is very sad state of affairs and a major low for the state, who were clearly complicit in these actions. We just especially remember the family that had a loved one in a casket, who had to run to safety despite their profound grief,” he said.

“We will not be scared away from standing with Kenyans who need us to support them in their moments of need. We just expect such a terrible moment of shame will not be repeated.”