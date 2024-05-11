Kiara Advani Siblings: Meet Ishita and Mishaal Advani

Kiara Advani, born Alia Advani on July 31, 1992, is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi and Telugu films.

She gained recognition for roles in Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Shershaah.

Married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, her net worth is estimated at $7 million, with properties in Mahalaxmi and Bandra.

Kiara’s career began with Fugly in 2014, leading to success in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Awards

Siblings

Kiara has two siblings, Ishita and Mishaal Advani.

Ishita and Mishaal Advani, are her older sister and younger brother, respectively. Ishita Advani, her older sister, is a lawyer who has married Karma Vivan, another lawyer.

Mishaal Advani, her younger brother, is a musician known for his unique style and love for accessories like rings and gold chains.

Career

Kiara’s career began with her debut in the 2014 comedy film, Fugly, which was a box office flop.

Her first successful role came in the 2016 sports biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she played a brief role as MS Dhoni’s wife.

Kiara’s career progressed with a lead role in the 2018 Telugu political drama, Bharat Ane Nenu.

Also Read: Jane Austen Siblings: The Austen Siblings and Their Literary Lives

She gained wider recognition for her performances in the 2019 films, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, which were two of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Kiara role in Good Newwz earned her the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She had further commercial success with the 2022 films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Kiara’s performances in Shershaah and Satyaprem Ki Katha earned her nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

She is considered one of the leading actresses in Bollywood today.

Awards

Kiara has won several awards and received nominations for her performances.

She won the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2019 film, Good Newwz.

Kiara’s performances in the 2021 film, Shershaah, and the 2023 film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, earned her nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Web Original Film at the Filmfare OTT Awards for an unspecified role.

Kiara is considered one of the leading actresses in Bollywood today.