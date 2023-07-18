Killer Squad Moving Around in Unmarked Subarus – Azimio Reveals

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has revealed how the purported “killer squad” known as Operation Support Unit (OSU) operates.

On Tuesday, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said that they were privy to information that members of the killer squad dressed casually during demos.

He claimed that the squad’s goal was to kill or severely hurt Kenyans and leaders of the Azimio during the protests.

The former vice president said that the group mostly moves around in groups of five, all from one ethnic group.

Kalonzo noted that they are armed with crude weapons.

“They are better facilitated in terms of logistics and transportation, remunerations, communications and weapons than the country’s official security agencies,” Kalonzo said.

He further revealed that OSU was responsible for the deaths in Mlolongo, Jogoo Road and Kamukunji on Wednesday.

He also noted that the group moves around in unmarked green, black, grey, silver, red and white Subarus.

“They also fired from one grey Toyota Succeed. Each of the five occupants of the vehicles was from one ethnic community,” he said.

“These vehicles are always parked at the Traffic Police headquarters near the Kenyatta Hospital, at the Anti-Terror Police Unit and Nairobi Regional headquarters.”

This comes amid reports that the government had withdrawn security attached to ODM leader Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Kalonzo, 50 opposition MPs and governors.

