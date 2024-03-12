Kindiki Meets Alcohol Manufacturers, Insists Measures to Fight Illicit Business to Stay 

The measures announced by the government on eradication of illicit liquor and narcotic drugs are irreversible and non-negotiable, interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Tuesday.

He said the 25-point policy and operational guidelines are not a declaration of war with businesses, enterprise, revenue collection or science but meant to conclusively deal with the menace of poisonous and toxic substances that are destroying lives and hurting the future of our Country.

“Unlike previous operations that used economic, social, political and commercial interests as a rationale to combat the manufacture, sale, consumption and abuse of illicit alcohol, narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances, the challenge at hand is an existential National Security threat, similar to terrorism, and the government will deploy all the available resources and measures to exterminate it,” he said.

He said this when he met licensed manufacturers and other players in the alcohol industry, regulators and other Government agencies at the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School, Embakasi.

Other security officials were present. They included Principal Secretaries Dr. Raymond Omollo (Internal Security and National Administration), Dr. Juma Mukhwana (Industrialisation), Mary Muthoni (Public Health), Inspector-General of the National Police Service Japhet Koome, GSU Commandant Eliud Lagat, Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga and National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa.

The government had last week announced measures to address the menace.

Kindiki said all existing licenses for the manufacturers will be reviewed among others.