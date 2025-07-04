Kindiki: Our Opponents are Failures Promoting Division and Tribalism

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Friday warned Kenyans to be wary of politicians keen to take advantage of them as he revealed the battle is clearly between development-oriented leaders and a failed group out to divide them.

Kindiki said the broad-based government under the leadership of President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has set the country on the right path to national development calling on citizens not to lose sight of its benefits.

Their opponents, he revealed, are stuck in retrogressive politics of personalities, cheap talk and useless slogans that are not of any help to anyone.

“We have united under the broad-based government. We are one team focused on development and taking Kenya forward. This is a team driven by Kazi BilaBreak,” he said.

He spoke on Friday when he graced the Malindi Constituency Economic Empowerment meeting at Jilore Grounds in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Kindiki further reiterated their sole interest in equitable development across the country calling out those on the other side insisting on a discriminative agenda.

“The other team is clueless. When asked what they plan to do for Kenyans they say Kasongo one term, Ruto Must Go and other things. That cannot be a manifesto on how to lead Kenya. All of them have failed in their previous jobs,” DP emphasized.

The Deputy President later presided over the KilifiNorth Economic Empowerment at Chumani in the county.

In two years, the Kenya Kwanza Administration, has completed hundreds of projects in the coastal region and more have been started and on course for completion in fulfilment of equitable development nationally.

“We are improving critical sectors to ensure most Kenyans receive higher income. The agriculture, livestock, fishing and blue economy sectors are at the centre of the country’s economy and relied on by the majority of Kenyans and we have improved them significantly,” he added.

Several Beach management units across the five coastal counties have also received grants in excess of Sh3.2billion from the government meant to expand their businesses and cut losses.

In the next few months the government will be issuing deep-sea fishing boats to the fishermen in the counties.

“The Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has been instructed by the President to hasten acquisition in order to enable them to make forays in the deep sea and make bigger catches that will bring them more money,” DP said.

Also hundreds of modern markets are being built in the region including Shela, Jua Kali, Mazeras, Mtwapa and Watamu markets in Kilifi County.

“This is the first government to invest heavily in the blue economy in a bid to make it more lucrative. We have completed the first fish landing site located at Kichwa cha Kati and another one is coming up in Kilifi town and more are in line for completion,” DP stated.

He said Kenyans are interested in what will improve their lives not mere talk to excite them but be stuck in underdevelopment.

“We are working from Monday to Monday, January to December. This is what this team is all about. We are not interested in anything else that is not of help to wananchi,” he added.