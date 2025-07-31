Kindiki says government not young people’s enemy

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Thursday the government is not an enemy of the young people, promising to always listen and act on their demands for a better nation.

While assuring them of better policies in search of a better lives for the youth, the DP said the country cannot afford to ignore the younger generation which holds a higher stake in the nation’s future.

“We are not an enemy of the young people, we believe the young people are the future of the nation. The hope of the nation, the hope of any country is the strength, the focus, energy, talent and the innovation of its young people,” he said.

He spoke on Thursday during a consultative meeting with youth from Tharaka Nithiand Meru counties at Mukothima, Tharaka NithiCounty.

“Young people are stronger, more educated, more exposed to technology than us. We hold you in high esteem; the older generation holds you in high esteem, you are the pride of our nation,” Prof. Kindiki assured.

Following recent protests and demands by the young people for better governance and prudent use of national resources, he said they had heard them and will pursue policies and agenda that will take the nation forward.

“When young people insist on a better country, we hear, understand and agree with you. We will be firm in the fight against corruption and set a good example for you and the generations to come.

We have a responsibility to support you to succeed, have a good education and nurture a good life. We owe you a better country, we owe you better management of our resources so we hand you a better country,” he added.

As they demand for a better country, DP said, the youth must avoid destructive and violent acts that will put the nation’s peace and stability on the edge.

“You have a greater stake in a peaceful, prosperous and economically inclusive Kenya because you will be here longer than the older generations. You are at liberty to ask questions, to demand accountability, law and order but kindly do so in a manner that doesn’t injure the rights and liberties of others. Please do not use this chance of exercising your rights to burn the country because there will be no other country for you,” Kindiki reiterated.

To make the youth more productive and engaged in nation building, the government is rolling out various empowerment programs including National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) aimed at providing funding to micro and small enterprises at the grassroots. Higher intake to TVETs and TTIs has been intensified in the last three years.

Other programs targeting cutting youth unemployment through Kazi kwa Ground, Kazi Majuu and KaziMtandaoni initiatives are ongoing and thousands have benefitted.

“We have found a stable country and a working Constitution. Our duty is to preserve what we found and make it better in order to bequeath a better country to you,” he added.

The education system, DP indicated, is being reformed to respond to modern demands as well as making it friendly to all Kenyans.

“We are committed to reform our education to make it better and produce all-round individuals who can take on the world. We are reforming, fine tuning it to make it work better. We are looking at education holistically. We want it to be accessible, affordable, quality and relevant so we don’t teach things of 16th century in the 21st century,” he noted.

Touching on ongoing projects in the region, he said the government will not relent in pursuing faster completion for the people to reap benefits.

“We promised to construct Nithi bridge to avert deadly accidents. The Cabinet has approved Sh1 billion to commence construction and its ground-breaking will be soon,” he revealed.