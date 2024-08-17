King Bach’s Net Worth: Exploring The Wealth Of A Digital Star

King Bach, born Andrew Bachelor, is a Canadian-born actor, comedian, and internet sensation with a net worth of $3 million. Rising to fame through his hilarious and creative videos on Vine, King Bach became one of the platform’s most-followed users before transitioning to acting in films and television. Today, he continues to entertain millions on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

King Bach Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth June 26, 1988 Place of Birth Toronto, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Actor, Comedian, and Internet Sensation

Net Worth of King Bach

King Bach net worth of $3 million stems from his diverse career in digital content creation, acting, and music. His journey to fame began on Vine, where he became the most-followed user in 2015, amassing over 11 million followers and generating more than six billion loops. Although Vine was shut down in early 2017, King Bach successfully transitioned to other platforms and built a thriving career in Hollywood.

Early Life

Andrew Bachelor, better known as King Bach, was born on June 26, 1988, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Jamaican parents, Ingrid and Byron, both accountants. He grew up with a younger sister named Christina. When he was two, his family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where he attended Coral Springs Charter School. Bachelor later enrolled at Florida State University, where he excelled in the high jump and participated in sketch comedy. After earning a degree in business management in 2010, he briefly attended the New York Film Academy before dropping out to pursue his dreams in Los Angeles, joining the improv group The Groundlings.

Vine Stardom

King Bach’s rise to stardom began on Vine, where his six-second comedic sketches quickly went viral. His witty and relatable content made him an internet sensation, attracting millions of followers. By 2015, he had become Vine’s most-followed user, a testament to his creativity and ability to connect with audiences. Although Vine eventually closed its doors, King Bach had already established himself as a prominent figure in the digital world.

Television Career

King Bach made his television debut in 2012 with a recurring role on the series “House of Lies.” In 2014, he landed his first significant role as Trayvon on the Adult Swim sitcom “Black Jesus.” Around the same time, he portrayed Dr. T.J. Gigak on “The Mindy Project.” His versatility as an actor was further showcased through appearances in popular shows like “Key & Peele,” “The Soul Man,” and “Resident Advisors.”

Also Read: Kevin Jonas Net Worth

In 2016, Bach expanded his television portfolio with roles in “Easy” and the animated series “TripTank.” The following year, he appeared in “Workaholics,” “Angie Tribeca,” and starred in the Christmas television film “Angry Angel.” In 2020, Bach took on a main role in Netflix’s “Sneakerheads” and made guest appearances on “The Walking Dead” and “The Real Bros of Simi Valley.” His more recent credits include roles in “Creepshow” and “Black-ish.”

Film Career

King Bach’s film debut came in 2015 with a cameo in “We Are Your Friends.” He quickly made a name for himself in the film industry, taking on more substantial roles in parody films like “Fifty Shades of Black” and “Meet the Blacks” in 2016. His comedic talent shone through in films like “Grow House” and “Where’s the Money,” and he played a supporting role in Netflix’s teen horror-comedy “The Babysitter.”

Bach continued his collaboration with Netflix in films such as “When We First Met,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “Rim of the World,” “Coffee & Kareem,” and “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” His versatility was further displayed in the disaster thriller “Greenland” and romcoms like “Holidate” and “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.” In 2021, Bach reprised his role in “The House Next Door” and appeared in “Vacation Friends” and “National Champions.” He also starred in the action-packed “Legend of the White Dragon.”

Music Career

In addition to his acting career, King Bach has ventured into the music industry. In 2019, he released his debut album “Medicine,” featuring singles like “Say Daddy” and “HTH.” He continued to release music, including the 2021 single “See Me Now,” further diversifying his artistic portfolio.

YouTube and TikTok Success

Following the closure of Vine, King Bach transitioned to other video-sharing platforms, where he continued to thrive. His YouTube channel, BachelorsPadTv, boasts over 2.4 million subscribers, while his TikTok account has an impressive following of more than 27.8 million. His engaging content and ability to adapt to new platforms have solidified his status as a digital entertainment powerhouse.