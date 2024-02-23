Kiptum Was To Hold A Wedding In April – Wife

World marathon holder Kelvin Kiptum’s wife wept during her tribute to the athlete, during which she revealed that they were to wed in April.

The couple had had a traditional wedding in 2017 but were yet to have a formal one.

“We have been planning for a big day to tie our knots in a colorful wedding ceremony in April 2024, but God’s plans are greater,” Asaneth Rotich said, before pausing after she was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I’ll still make my vows of love even in your rest…You’ve been the best husband and father to our children,” she said.

Kiptum who died in a road accident in the area will be buried later in the day on Friday February 23.

Several dignitaries attended the burial event during which speakers asked for the construction of a stadium in the area in honor of Kiptum.

Local Member of Parliament Gideon Kimaiyo called on the government to build a stadium in honour of the marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum

He said the area has produced many athletics record holders, adding that the government has not been able to provide support to these athletes.

“To the president, they are asking that the government builds a stadium here, to be called the Kevin Kiptum Stadium, so that they are able to remember him.”

And a foundation will be created to honour Kiptum by carrying on his humanitarian work, Jack Tuwei, the president of Kenya’s athletics governing body has said.

Tuwei noted that Kiptum had been paying school fees for some children in his village.

“To keep the memory of Kelvin Kiptum alive and support his family and community, Golazo is launching the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation. The fund will predominantly provide continued financial support for education and infrastructure,” Mr Tuwei said at Kiptum’s funeral.

Galazo is the marketing agency that was working with Kiptum.

The foundation will be supported by the governing body, Athletics Kenya, Tuwei said, adding that the body will ensure all pending payments owed to Kiptum will be made to the foundation.

The head of the World Athletics governing body, Sebastian Coe, has told mourners in Kenya that Kiptum’s death was “one of the saddest days in the history of this great country”.

A house that the government has been building for Kiptum is now ready.

Before his death, the marathon world record holder had been planning to build a house on land he had bought at his rural home.

Just seven days ago, President William Ruto ordered the construction of the before Kiptum’s burial.

Kenyans have been following the project’s progress from the first day to its completion.

Local media have been sharing the photos of the now-furnished house, built in seven days.

Numerous top dignitaries are among those attending Kiptum’s funeral.

Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, sport and athletics communities are also represented, led by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, president of Tuwei, and the country’s National Olympic Committee president Paul Tergat were present.

Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, was also in attendance.