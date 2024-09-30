Kirinyaga Businessman Dies in His Car After Suspected Poisoning

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 56-year-old man in his car in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County.

It is suspected he was poisoned.

Anthony Kamau who is a businessman in the area had been driven from Nairobi to Kerugoya on Sunday night when the incident happened, police said.

His driver told police when they reached the Thika area, Kamau who was drunk started to vomit in the car and later fell asleep.

He did not wake up.

Upon reaching his home at Kerugoya the driver tried waking him up but there was no response.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The body of the deceased, which did not have any physical injuries was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police suspect the man was poisoned. A team is investigating the death.

And police in Kisii’s Ramba village are investigating murder in a case where a man was stabbed to death by his wife in a quarrel over Sh300.

The body of James Makori, 48 was found in his house on Sunday long after the fatal quarrel with his wife.

It is believed the woman stabbed the man in the collar occasioning bleeding that led to his death.

The body was moved to the Kisii Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said the woman was detained for questioning and possible prosecution.

And police in Mogil, Marakwet East are investigating the murder of one Paul Yego on Saturday.

Yego was stabbed in the chest in a fight in Chesabit village, police said.

Police found the lifeless body of the man lying in a pool of blood with a visible wound on the left side of the chest.

It was established that the deceased had an altercation with an assailant who caused him injury using a knife before escaping to an unknown place.

The body was moved to Tot Hospital morgue pending autopsy as the hunt on the assailant goes on.