Kirsten Dunst, an American actress, singer, and model, has a net worth of $25 million. She first gained widespread recognition as a child star with her performance in 1994’s “Interview with the Vampire.” Over the years, she has starred in numerous films and television series, including “Little Women,” “Dick,” “The Virgin Suicides,” the “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Melancholia,” “Hidden Figures,” “The Beguiled,” “Fargo,” and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Kirsten Dunst Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth April 30, 1982 Place of Birth Point Pleasant, New Jersey Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Model

Early Life

Kirsten Dunst was born on April 30, 1982, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Her mother was a flight attendant and artist, while her father worked as an executive for Siemens. Dunst has German and Swedish ancestry. She began her career as a child fashion model at the age of three and appeared in commercials. By six, she made her acting debut in Woody Allen’s short film “Oedipus Wrecks” and played Tom Hanks’ daughter in “The Bonfire of the Vanities” in 1990.

Dunst attended Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. After her parents separated in 1993, she moved with her mother and brother to Los Angeles, where she attended Laurel Hall School and Notre Dame High School.

Breakthrough

Dunst’s breakthrough role came in 1994 when she starred opposite Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in “Interview with the Vampire.” Her portrayal of the child vampire Claudia earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. That same year, she appeared in “Little Women” as Amy March. In 1995, she starred in the fantasy adventure “Jumanji” alongside Robin Williams.

As a teenager, Dunst continued to land significant roles. She appeared in “Wag the Dog” (1997), “All I Wanna Do” (1998), and “Dick” (1999). In 1999, she also starred in Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides” and the teen comedy “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” Her role as Torrance Shipman in the 2000 hit teen comedy “Bring It On” further solidified her status.

Spider-Man

In 2002, Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in the superhero film “Spider-Man,” opposite Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. The film was a massive commercial success, grossing over $800 million worldwide. Dunst reprised her role in the 2004 and 2007 sequels, earning $7 million and $10 million, respectively. Her total earnings from the “Spider-Man” franchise were around $20 million.

Other notable films in the 2000s include “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004), “Wimbledon” (2004), “Elizabethtown” (2005), “Marie Antoinette” (2006), and “How to Lose Friends & Alienate People” (2008). She starred in “All Good Things” (2010) with Ryan Gosling and won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in “Melancholia” (2011).

Later Career

Dunst continued to take on diverse roles in films such as “Bachelorette” (2012), “Upside Down” (2012), “On the Road” (2012), “The Bling Ring” (2013), “The Beguiled” (2017), “The Two Faces of January” (2014), “Midnight Special” (2016), “Hidden Figures” (2016), and “Woodshock” (2017).

Television Career

Dunst’s television career began with roles in “Darkness Before Dawn” (1993), “Sisters,” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” She had a recurring role on “ER” and starred in television films such as “The Siege at Ruby Ridge” and “Tower of Terror.” In 2015, she played Peggy Blumquist in the second season of “Fargo,” earning a Golden Globe nomination. In 2019, she starred in “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” receiving another Golden Globe nomination.

Personal Life

Dunst dated actor Jake Gyllenhaal from 2002 to 2004 and musician Johnny Borrell in 2007. She also dated her “On the Road” co-star Garrett Hedlund. In 2017, Dunst became engaged to her “Fargo” co-star Jesse Plemons. They have two sons, Ennis, born in 2018, and another son born in 2021. The couple married in Jamaica in July 2022.

Real Estate

In 2001, Dunst purchased a large home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, for $2.6 million. She sold the property in 2019 for the asking price after it was on the market for just nine days. Dunst also owned a $4.5 million home in New York City from 2007 to 2018.

