Kisii Blogger Duke Nyabaro was Strangled – Autopsy Reveals

Kisii teacher cum blogger Duke Nyabaro was strangled, an autopsy revealed on Monday.

The autopsy said the strangulation was manual and caused the death.

The motive of the murder and suspects behind the same are yet to be known, police said.

The postmortem was conducted on Monday morning at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Family members are now calling for a speedy and conclusive investigation into the murder.

Nyabaro’s body was found hanging at a kiosk in Kitutu Central on Sunday morning.

There was a rope around his neck, perhaps to indicate that he had hanged himself.

Nyabaro was a high school teacher in Chacha Moronge High school in Migori County.

The family did not contest the postmortem report.

“We are satisfied with the pathologist’s report,” said a family spokesman.

“The post-mortem could not be done earlier because of the doctors’ strike, but we are happy that it was done.”

Police are now looking for a bodaboda rider in connection with the incident.

The deceased’s mobile phone was also missing and would help the investigation if traced.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said investigations were ongoing.

Already, the people he was last seen with have recorded statements with detectives. The officers are now trying to establish whether the deceased was killed elsewhere and his body hanged outside the kiosk.

He was aged 35, his family said.

His relatives said he did not go back home on Saturday night as anticipated after a night out at an entertainment joint in Kisii Town.

The body was found dangling on a belt outside the kiosk on Sunday, April 7 morning.

Police and residents have ruled out suicide pointing out that the kiosk’s structure was too weak to hold up his body weight.

The teacher’s feet were seen to be touching the ground, hence the questionable suicide verdict.

There is a possibility Nyabaro was killed elsewhere and the body ferried to the scene to stage a suicide.

His family has also reported that they were not aware of the teacher having any disputes with anyone.

He hailed from Suneka.