Kisumu father arrested after two daughters found dead in suspected poisoning

Police in Kisumu West Sub-County arrested a 38-year-old man after his two young daughters were found dead in their home in an incident suspected to involve poisoning.

The bodies of the two children, identified as Jacky Shantelle, 7, and Joy Sarah Odhiambo, 4, were discovered on Saturday, November 7, 2026, inside their two-roomed house in Kadongo Village, Kwa Owiyo Sub-Location.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the children’s father, Paul Odhiambo Ogada, inside the house.

The two children’s bodies were found in the sitting room, with one lying on a couch and the other on the floor.

Preliminary examination revealed that the children had vomit-like substances around their mouths and their bodies had developed a yellowish appearance. However, no visible external injuries were observed.

Police suspect that the children may have been poisoned, although the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Officers recovered a bottle containing a liquid substance suspected to be the poison used in the incident. The sample was collected as an exhibit and taken for analysis by the Government Chemist.

The suspect was arrested to prevent possible mob injustice as an angry crowd gathered at the scene. He was subsequently detained at Maseno Police Station.

The motive behind the suspected killings has not been established.

Scenes of crime personnel processed and documented the scene before the children’s bodies were moved to Masaba Mission Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting postmortem examinations.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine the substance involved.

Meanwhile, police in Gilgil, Nakuru County, have launched investigations after the decomposing body of a 47-year-old man was discovered outside his house in Kahuho Village, Kiambogo Location.

The deceased, identified as Paul Ndeva, was found lying next to the door of his house on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Relatives who identified the body told police that Ndeva lived alone and had last been seen alive approximately four days earlier.

Further examination revealed that the lower part of his abdomen had been eaten away by an animal, with the injuries appearing consistent with scavenging by carnivorous animals.

The scene was processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel before the body was moved to Kwa Jack Mortuary in Nakuru for preservation.

A postmortem examination is expected to establish the cause of death as police continue investigations.