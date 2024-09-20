Kitengela Brothers Found Alive in Gachie – LSK Boss Says

Two brothers who had been missing for a month after their abduction from Kitengela, Kajiado County were Friday September 20 morning found alive after being dumped on the roadside in Gachie area, Kiambu County.

The whereabouts of a third victim of the August 19 abduction are not known.

However reports indicated Bob Njagi had been found alive and dumped in Thogoto area.

The Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo broke the news of the whereabouts of the brothers Jamil Longton and Aslam saying they were alive.

“I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors. Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!” she said in a post.

Thursday marked a month since they went missing over anti-government protests.

The two brothers were picked from near their home in Kitengela by men believed to be police officers while Njagi was violently arrested from a matatu by men who claimed he was a gunman.

A video of the abduction from the matatu has resurfaced and some of the passengers on board could be heard saying Njagi was not a gunman as claimed by his abductors but a leader of the protests in Kitengela.

The issue has prompted a judge to indict former acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli after he failed to show up in court to explain the whereabouts of the three.

Masengeli is Friday expected to appear in court to formally issue an apology for failing to appear in court.

On Thursday, new Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied police had the three men who had been missing.

He said they are investigating the claims of abduction after a report was made on the issue.

“I have just assumed office…What I have gotten from our officers is we don’t have the Kitengela three. A report was made and we have an active investigation over the same…People of Kenya, anybody can still come forward and provide us with more information,” he said.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin too said they did not have the three men.

“We don’t support any form of abduction and for now we don’t have the three,” he said.

Masengeli’s attempt to appear before Justice Lawrence Mugambi Thursday hit a snag.

He wanted to appear and apologize to the court.

Appearing virtually before presiding Judge on duty Justice Chacha Mwita, his lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogola urged the Judge to arrange so that Masengeli can appear before Justice Mugambi between 2pm-3.30pm.

Justice Mwita said Mugambi’s diary was Thursday busy as he is in a three Judge bench in another matter.

Masengeli’s legal team pleaded with the court to allow their client to appear in court Thursday as the six-month jail sentence is supposed to take effect Friday September 20.

“We are praying that you give directions so that we appear before Mugambi today,” Masengeli said through Miller.

Judge Mwita however ordered the file be placed before Justice Mugambi tomorrow Friday so that he can order when and what times parties should appear.

This is when Masengeli who has been the acting Inspector General of police is supposed to start his six months jail term.

On their part, LSK and Nelson Havi who is among the petitioners’ lawyers were requesting for the matter to be mentioned next week.

Masengeli is in trouble over failure to appear in court to explain the whereabouts of three men who had been missing. Two of them were however found according to LSK.