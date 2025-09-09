Kitui gets facelift ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations with Sh700 million stadium, Sh150 million airstrip

This year’s Mashujaa (Heroes) Day will be celebrated in Kitui, on October 20, 2025.

As the host town, Kitui is benefiting from a massive infrastructure upgrade of road, electricity, water supply and other projects including the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Ithookwe Airstrip that had fallen into disrepair.

The signature project is the 10,000 seater Ithookwe stadium which will be built to international standards to host the event.

Now 80% complete, the stadium will be used by generations of Kitui residents especially for sports tournaments and other activities.

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki inspected the ongoing construction of the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui town, and urged the contractor to ensure the project is completed in time without compromising on standards and the quality of works.

He also inspected works at the Ithookwe Airstrip which is also coming up okay.

The stadium will cost Sh700 million while the airstrip will cost Sh150 million.

The rotational holding of the national events has helped regions to develop in many ways.