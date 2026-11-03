Kitui MCA charged over Sh4.9 million phone theft to remain in custody

The Milimani Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered Ikanga/Kyatune Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka to be remanded at Kamukunji Police Station following charges of mobile phone theft.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Musyoka was accused of stealing 42 mobile phones valued at Ksh.609,000 from a shop belonging to Dahir Adan Mohamud along Luthuli Avenue, Nairobi, on August 5, 2026.

Following his arrest on October 22, 2026, Musyoka was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, where he denied the charge.

Police linked the accused to two other alleged mobile phone theft incidents in Nairobi in August and September 2026, involving consignments valued at Ksh.1.8 million and Ksh.420,000, respectively.

This, the ODPP says, brought the total estimated value of the phones allegedly stolen in the three incidents to Ksh.4,906,050.

The prosecution opposed the accused’s release on bail, citing concerns over his alleged previous failure to attend court proceedings, arguing that he posed a risk of absconding.

Separately, investigators sought 15 days to detain him to complete investigations, including recording witness statements, conducting forensic analysis of CCTV footage and pursuing suspected accomplices.

Magistrate Onsarigo adjourned the hearing to November 5, 2026, when the Court will consider the prosecution’s application opposing bail and request for further detention.

According to the police, the arrest followed actionable intelligence linking the suspect to three separate incidents reported in August and September 2026.

Detectives relied on CCTV footage during the investigations, which helped them identify the suspect in connection with the reported thefts.

The DCI further said the arrest brought to light an outstanding warrant against Musyoka in a separate case.

The MCA is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024 after allegedly failing to attend court following his release on bond by the Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with stealing.

Musyoka is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The DCI reiterated that no one is above the law, adding that detectives would continue pursuing leads and presenting suspects before the courts, regardless of their position or status in society