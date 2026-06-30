KMTC student dies after sustaining gunshot wound during Busia clashes

A 27-year-old Kenya Medical Training College woman died after sustaining a gunshot wound during a police operation to disperse a group of youths allegedly involved in violent unrest in Busia Town on Monday night.

According to police, officers from Busia Police Station responded at about 9:26 p.m. to reports from the Marachi area that a group of youths armed with pangas, knives and clubs were attacking and intimidating members of the public over alleged political differences.

Police said they cleared barricaded roads and dispersed the group using tear gas to prevent further violence, looting and destruction of property.

Others used live bullets that hit the woman in the stomach, fatally.

After calm had been restored, officers received a report from Busia Maternity and Nursing Home that Laura Ajiambo Wesonga, 27, had been admitted with a gunshot wound to the left side of the abdomen. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Her colleagues said she was hit while coming from a local gym.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene, while the body was moved to Francis Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said they are investigating the incident. Those in operation were Tuesday ordered to surrender theor weapons for ballistic tests as part of the probe into the killing.

The area has been experiencing violence that is linked to local politics. This has left a number of people injured and property destroyed.

And police in Busia County launched investigations into the murder of a 58-year-old man whose body was found outside his home in Teso South Sub-County.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators established that the deceased lived alone and earned a living through casual work, mainly in sugarcane farms. Police also indicated that he was known within the area as a habitual alcohol consumer.

A preliminary examination revealed two deep cut wounds at the back of the victim’s head. However, detectives noted there were no bloodstains or signs of a struggle at the scene, leading them to suspect that he may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped outside his home.

Crime scene investigators photographed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Alupe University Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.