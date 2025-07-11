KNCHR says death toll from Saba Saba protests rises to 38

The number of those who died from the Saba Saba Day protests climbed to 38, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said Friday.

The commission said at least 130 others are nursing injuries across the country.

The Commission said the casualties stem from violent confrontations between protesters and security agencies during the July 7 demonstrations, which were meant to commemorate the historic Saba Saba Day.

The breakdown of fatalities by county includes Kiambu (8), Nairobi (6), Kajiado (6), Nakuru (4), Kirinyaga (3), Murang’a (3), Embu (2), Meru (2), Laikipia (2), Nyandarua (1), and Nyamira (1).

Among the deceased are four women and two children, including a 12-year-old girl who was shot while watching television at her home in Kiambu.

Of the 15 postmortems conducted so far, 14 victims died from gunshot wounds, revealing a concerning pattern of lethal force.

“The Commission is gravely concerned that the majority of the identified victims are youth under the age of 25,” said Dr. Raymond Nyeris, KNCHR Vice Chairperson, in the statement.

The Commission noted that it is conducting postmortems in collaboration with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU), and other civil society partners.

However, Dr, Nyeris noted, the process has been hampered by financial strain on affected families.

“The families claim they are also being asked to pay the postmortem charges in addition to other medical and mortuary bills contrary to the waiver issued by the government. A majority of these families are underprivileged and unable to pay the bills.,” he said.

KNCHR is wants the Ministry of Health to honour the waiver and unconditionally clear all medical costs incurred by victims.

The protests took place in at least 17 counties. Government officials say the protesters were out to stage a coup.