KNEC Advises KCPE Candidates to File Queries Over Results In 30 Days

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has advised learners and parents who have queries over the 2023 KCPE results to raise their concerns over the next 30 days.

KNEC CEO David Njengere on Saturday asked candidates to collect the official provisional results slips at their schools.

“Knec rules provide for candidates or schools to lodge appeals for review of the examination results to the Council in writing within thirty days from the date of release of the examination results,” Njengere said.

Njengere also revealed that the examination body has received appeals from some schools dissatisfied with the results received through the SMS code 40054.

He said that KNEC was aware that some Kiswahili results were placed at the Kenyan Sign Language.

He further noted that there were also cases where the grades in Science and Social Studies and Religious Education were truncated incorrectly and were missing the plus (+) and minus (-) signs as expected.

“The error affected only the SMS results due to configuration issues, as the results in the KNEC portal are accurate,” he elucidated.

According to Njengere, KNEC notified the SMS service provider and the error was resolved immediately.

This year’s KCPE results were released on Thursday.