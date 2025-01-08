KNEC Says it Released 2024 KPSEA Results

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Tuesday released the 2024 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) results.

In a statement on Tuesday, KNEC announced that the results of the exams, a key component of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), are now available on its Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal, urging schools to log in to access learner-specific results.

“The 2024 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment reports are ready and have been uploaded on the CBA portal, cba.kec.ac.ke,” the KNEC statement reads.

“Schools that presented candidates for the assessment are advised to log into the portal and access the learner-specific reports. Congratulations to all the 2024 KPSEA candidates.”The KPSEA assessment took place from October 28 to October 30, 2024, with over 1.2 million Grade 6 learners across the country sitting for the exams.

According to KNEC, the assessment seeks to establish the learning outcomes at upper primary school level and assess pupils’ levels of acquisition of core competencies and values.

“It also gives the classroom teachers relevant information about learning gaps noted at the end of the primary tier. Further, it informs stakeholders in education of possible interventions that can improve learning outcomes at the primary school level,” KNEC said in the 2023 KPSEA National Report.