OLC Mugoiri Girls Shines in London as Partnership with Kodris Africa is Recognized

OLC Mugoiri Girls High School in Murang’a County garnered international acclaim after its partnership with Education tech firm Kodris Africa was recognized during a meeting in London, England.

This has propelled the school to the forefront of coding education.

The collaboration was celebrated at the prestigious Flair Summit 2024, hosted at the British Telecom Headquarters in London, where Kodris Africa was honored with the Partnership Excellence Award for its commitment to advancing coding education in the region.

During the summit, a captivating video presentation showcased the innovative coding projects developed by students of OLC Mugoiri Girls High School, highlighting their proficiency in leveraging technology for positive societal change.

From mobile applications addressing pressing social issues to interactive websites promoting environmental sustainability, the projects exemplified the students’ creativity and technical prowess.

Kodris Africa founder Mwaniki Munuhe highlighted the organization’s mission to democratize coding across Africa by ensuring that all students, including those in marginalized communities, have access to essential digital skills.

“We are working towards making sure that we push education policy adjustments to align with emerging trends in the 21st-century job market and to be competent driver of the global economy.”

“We also seek to equip African students to access job opportunities in and outside of Africa,” said Munuhe.

The high-level debate was held at the House of Lords, hosted by Baroness Sandip K. Verma.

Baroness Verma commended initiatives like Kodris Africa for their transformative impact on education and technology in Africa, emphasizing the importance of empowering the girl child and marginalized communities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We will spare no effort in supporting this and other similar initiatives spearheaded by Kodris Africa, CBW-Africa and other organisations taking deliberate efforts to make a difference,” said Verma.

The recognition coincided with Kodris Africa, an education technology firm offering KICD-approved content for coding education in primary and secondary schools, receiving the Partnership Excellence Award for its remarkable contributions to coding education.

The event was part of a business retreat that brought together Kodris Africa and Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-A) to discuss their partnership on the One Million African Girls Coding Initiative.

OLC Mugoiri Girls High School has established itself as one of the leading national schools in the country, catering to more than 2,000 students.

The school has been posting top performance in Computer Studies; In 2022, all 55 students taking Computer Studies scored a clean A in their KCSE exam.

Last year, of the 88 students taking Computer Studies, 86 scored a straight A while one scored an A- and one a B+.

“The girls excel in technical subjects, including Computer Studies,” Chief Principal Susan Mundia said, adding; “Coding has taken the school by storm, as every girl aspires to be trained in this transformative skill, particularly those from humble backgrounds.”

Dean of the School of Computing and Engineering Sciences at Strathmore University Eng. Dr. Julius Butime who is also featured on the video, emphasised the importance of collaborations with organisations like Kodris Africa to bridge the gap between early education and university-level training.

“This partnership aims to introduce young learners to the tech space, fostering their interest in tech careers and meeting the country’s and industry’s demands for skilled coders and application developers,” says Eng. Butime.

The One Million African Girls Coding Initiative, spearheaded by CBW-A, aims to challenge stereotypes and empower young girls with coding knowledge.

Ngozi Oyewole, President of CBW-A, stressed the importance of encouraging girls to tap into their creativity and become future champions of Africa.

Kodris Africa, the recipient of the Partnership Excellence Award, offers an interactive e-learning platform for students in elementary, middle, and high school grades, fostering algorithmic and computational thinking skills.