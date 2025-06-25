Koe Wetzel Siblings: Get to Know Presleigh Kara and Zoie Kate

Ropyr Madison Koe Wetzel, born on July 14, 1992, in Pittsburg, Texas, is an American singer-songwriter known for blending country, rock, hip-hop, and grunge influences.

Known for his rebellious “Red Dirt Renegade” style, Wetzel’s music resonates with fans through raw, honest lyrics and high-energy performances.

Raised in a musical household, his passion for music was ignited at a young age by his mother, Julie Wetzel, a touring country singer.

Koe took the stage for the first time at age six, performing alongside her, an experience that set the foundation for his career.

After briefly pursuing football at Tarleton State University, where he played as a linebacker, Wetzel chose music over athletics, forming the band Koe Wetzel & the Konvicts in 2012.

Siblings

Koe grew up with two younger sisters, Presleigh Kara and Zoie Kate, who have played a supportive role in his life and career.

Presleigh Kara, who graduated in 2018, and Zoie Kate have been described as encouraging Koe’s musical endeavors, contributing to the camaraderie that influences his songwriting and performance style.

The Wetzel siblings were raised in Pittsburg, Texas, in a household where music was a central part of daily life, largely due to their mother’s career as a country singer.

Career

Wetzel’s music career began in earnest in 2012 when he formed Koe Wetzel & the Konvicts, releasing their debut EP, Love and Lies, that same year.

The band’s relatable lyrics and charismatic performances quickly built a loyal following, particularly among college students and young adults.

Wetzel’s first solo album, Out on Parole (2016), marked his rise to prominence, but it was Noise Complaint (2017) that solidified his status as a breakout star in Texas and beyond.

His music, which fuses outlaw country with rock, hip-hop, and nineties grunge, has earned him a reputation for defying genre conventions.

Albums like Harold Saul High (2019), Sellout (2020), Hell Paso (2022), and 9 Lives (2024) have charted on the Billboard 200, showcasing his growing influence.

Wetzel’s relentless touring schedule, including his 2024 Damn Near Normal tour across the U.S., U.K., and Germany, has further expanded his fanbase.

His ownership stake in Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, a restaurant-bar and live music venue in Fort Worth, Texas, reflects his entrepreneurial spirit.

Wetzel’s lyrics, often explicit and drawing from personal experiences like heartbreak and his 2016 arrest for public intoxication, resonate with fans for their authenticity and unfiltered storytelling.

Accolades

Wetzel has amassed over 3.4 billion streams worldwide, with 2.5 million in U.S. consumption and over 240 million video views, according to his official website.

His catalog includes three platinum-certified hits—“High Road,” “Drunk Driving,” and “Good Die Young”—and eight gold-certified songs, such as “Sweet Dreams,” “Something to Talk About,” and “February 28, 2016.”

In 2024, Wetzel was nominated for New Artist of 2024 and New Artist Song of 2024 for “Sweet Dreams” at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

His collaboration with Ella Langley on “That’s Why We Fight” earned a nomination for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Wetzel’s late-night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing “High Road” with Jessie Murph, further cemented his mainstream recognition.

Since signing with Columbia Records in 2020, his albums have consistently charted, with Harold Saul High peaking on the Billboard 200.