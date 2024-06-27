Former Governor Korane Hits Out at DP Gachagua Over Attack on NIS DG Haji

Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane has hit out at deputy president Rigathi Gachagua for ‘shaming’ civil servants.

Korane was referring to Gachagua’s utterances on Wednesday where he accused National Intelligence Service (NIS) Noordin Haji of failing the President.

Gachagua who addressed the nation from Mombasa, claimed that Haji failed to adequately assess public sentiment, particularly concerning the Finance Bill 2024 which has since been withdrawn.

“I sympathise with President Ruto because this information was not available to him. NIS is mandated to provide such information and that is where the problem is; we have a dysfunctional NIS that has exposed the President, the government and the people of Kenya,” said Gachagua.

“Noordin Haji must take responsibility for the deaths that have occurred, the mayhem witnessed and for failing Ruto, the government and Kenya by not doing his job and advising correctly. He must not just take responsibility but resign from that office and allow the president to pick a competent DG.”

But according to Korane, the DP has “repeatedly demonstrated unhinged tribal politics that demeans the office he occupies”.

“This is reflected in his unwarranted, reckless and public attack of national institutions/Individuals that attracts nothing but national shame to his person and the Presidency,” said the second governor for Garissa.

He urged the former Mathira MP to refrain from ridiculing other civil servants in an attempt to “mask his gross mischief and disrespect to the President”.

The former county boss also dared Gachagua to name and shame individuals who sponsored goons in Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri to “ruthlessly target, infiltrate, disrupt and hijack the otherwise civil, peaceful and measured Gen Z demonstrations with the singular mission to steal, maim them as well as destroy public property in the City Center”.

This was after the second-in-command alleged that there were plans to blame him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the violent protests witnessed on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, he (the official) was trying to put up a team together to craft lies and propaganda and attribute the chaos that was in the country to leaders, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and I included,” Gachagua said.