Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Foetal Surgery ‘Saved Life’ Of Unborn Baby

The reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, 44, said she was rushed into “urgent foetal surgery”, in which surgeons operate on babies while they are still in the womb.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear,” she said.

Last week, her husband Travis Barker flew home from his band Blink-182’s tour due to an “urgent family matter”.

He did not give details at the time, but has now posted: “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support.”

The couple have not revealed the nature of the surgery on the baby boy.

‘Truest blessing’

In her message on Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.

“And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She added: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The star has three children aged eight, 11 and 13 with Scott Disick.

She has previously spoken about her struggles to conceive with Barker, 47.

But in June she posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

By BBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...