KPC foils attempt to steal fuel through illegal pipeline connection in Mombasa

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has foiled an attempt to siphon petroleum products through an illegal connection installed on one of its pipelines in Mombasa County.

The attempted theft was detected on Monday, November 2, 2026, during routine surveillance by KPC security and pipeline maintenance teams.

The teams traced the illegal connection along the pipeline linking Pumping Station 14 to Pumping Station 15 before securing the site to prevent the suspected criminals from accessing the petroleum products.

KPC subsequently reported the incident to Chaani Police Station, with specialised police teams launching investigations to establish those behind the attempted theft.

KPC General Manager for Human Resource and Administration, Dinah Kirwa, commended the company’s emergency and incident response teams for swiftly detecting and disrupting the criminal operation.

“Our gallant officers have successfully managed to foil a criminal act which is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities,” Kirwa said.

She confirmed that no petroleum products were lost during the incident, crediting the company’s monitoring teams for promptly identifying and securing the illegal connection.

KPC said it has deployed extensive technological and physical surveillance systems to protect its 1,342-kilometre pipeline network across the country.

The systems include security intelligence, advanced leak detection and safety technologies designed to identify suspicious activities and potential threats to critical infrastructure in real time.

The company added that it had invested in internationally benchmarked safety protocols to minimise operational, environmental and reputational risks associated with its pipeline operations.