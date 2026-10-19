KPC-owned Morendat National Polytechnic scales up training of certified pipeline welders

The Morendat Institute of Oil & Gas National Polytechnic (MIOG-NP), a technical training institution wholly owned by Kenya Pipeline Company Plc (KPC Plc), is scaling up specialised training and international certification of pipeline welders and other technical professionals to bridge critical skills gaps in Kenya’s and the region’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector.

The National Polytechnic is targeting the training and certification of more than 30 pipeline welders annually as demand for specialised technical expertise grows, driven by major energy investments, including the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Lamu County and the Gulf Energy-led South Lokichar oil development project in Turkana County.

The initiative is part of KPC Plc’s broader strategy to develop a highly skilled, globally competitive technical workforce that can support Kenya’s industrialisation agenda, strengthen local participation in major infrastructure projects, and expand employment opportunities for Kenyan professionals at home and abroad.

Speaking in Nairobi as he flagged off the first Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG) roadshow to raise awareness of technical and vocational training opportunities, KPC Plc Acting Managing Director and CEO, Pius Mwendwa, said the institute is well positioned to deliver more than 100 certified pipeline welders annually.

Since 2024, the institute has delivered 101 certified pipeline welders to the market, most employed at KPC, with the rest working as expatriates abroad. This year, Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas graduated 10 certified pipeline welders, up from less than ten a decade ago.

“At KPC, we are working hard to fuel growth in Kenya and the region by unlocking and tapping into emerging opportunities in the oil and gas sector, including the transformation of Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas as an industry training hub for technical workforce development. This will help to stem brain drain and importation of technicians,” Mwendwa said.

He noted that the expansion of MIOG-NP’s specialised training programmes comes at a critical time as Kenya positions itself to benefit from increased investments in petroleum production, refining, pipeline infrastructure and related industries.

“Major developments such as the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Lamu and the South Lokichar oil project in Turkana present significant opportunities for Kenyan professionals. Our priority is to ensure that Kenya has the technical capacity to participate meaningfully in these investments, reduce reliance on imported expertise and create sustainable employment opportunities for our young people,” he added.

Mwendwa emphasised that KPC Plc’s investment in MIOG-NP reflects the Company’s commitment to supporting national development beyond its core petroleum transportation and storage business through skills development, knowledge transfer and industry-focused capacity building.

MIOG-NP Director Dr Nancy Kosgei said the institution is strengthening its training portfolio with competency-based diploma and certificate programmes, specialised short courses, and internationally recognised technical certification pathways tailored to the evolving needs of the energy and industrial sectors.

These include advanced welding training aligned with international standards such as ISO 9606-1, alongside programmes developed through partnerships with recognised international welding and technical training organisations.

“Our focus is to equip trainees with practical, industry-relevant skills that improve their employability and enable them to compete in an increasingly demanding labour market. Through this roadshow, we are taking our training opportunities directly to prospective students, experienced artisans and industry professionals seeking to upgrade their qualifications,” Dr Kosgei said.

She added that MIOG-NP is expanding access to certification through its Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, which allows experienced artisans and technicians to have skills acquired through practical work experience formally assessed and recognised.

“Many Kenyans possess valuable technical skills acquired through years of experience but lack formal qualifications. Our Recognition of Prior Learning programme provides a structured pathway for these individuals to obtain recognised certification, advance their careers and access new opportunities in Kenya and beyond,” she explained.

Beyond welding and pipeline operations, MIOG-NP is exploring strategic partnerships with county governments, industry players and other institutions to expand specialised training in firefighting, occupational health and safety, emergency response, electrical installation and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) handling and management.

The partnerships are expected to strengthen technical capacity, promote workplace safety and support compliance with occupational health and safety requirements across various sectors of the economy.

Established in 2014 as a regional centre of excellence in oil and gas training, MIOG-NP was elevated to National Polytechnic status in September 2024, reinforcing its mandate to deliver industry-responsive technical and vocational education.

Over the past decade, the institution has trained more than 6,000 professionals across various technical disciplines, contributing to skills development and capacity building in Kenya and the wider East African region.

The institution operates training campuses in Nairobi, Naivasha and Eldoret, offering specialised facilities for welding, pipeline operations, instrumentation, mechanical training, firefighting and occupational safety.

The Nairobi roadshow will allow prospective trainees, parents, employers, and other stakeholders to meet MIOG-NP representatives, explore available training programmes, and learn about admissions, professional certification, and career development pathways.

The initiative underscores KPC Plc’s commitment to developing a technically competent, competitive workforce while positioning MIOG-NP as a leading centre for specialised industrial training and professional certification in East Africa.