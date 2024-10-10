KQ Announces Suspension of Flights to Mogadishu Over Operational Challenges

Kenya Airways (KQ) announced it will suspend passenger flights to Mogadishu from October 14 due to “operational challenges.”

The airline says the decision was taken after “careful analysis and consideration in the best interest of the airline in the prevailing business environment.”

The national operator has been struggling to penetrate the route amid competition from other local ones.

Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka wrote to the Principal Secretary State Department of Transport Ministry of Roads and Transport Mohamed Daghar on October 9 to announce the developments.

“Due to operational challenges, Kenya Airways Board and Management has made the decision to suspend passenger flights to Mogadishu effective 14th October 2024.”

“Kenya Airways takes this opportunity to thank your office, Kenya Embassy in Mogadishu, and all government officials who continue to support the airline as it seeks to expand its network, provide connectivity and reliable air travel services in the region and beyond,” the letter said in part.

“Kenya Airways requests for your understanding of this unforeseen development that may reverse the positive trend and gains made so far. This decision was made after careful analysis and consideration in the best interest of the airline in the prevailing business environment.

Other aviation officials believe the decision was forced by market conditions after stiff competition from several low-cost, fixable Somali airline companies operating on the same route.

Somali airline companies offer cheap and flexible booking, cancellations with almost no penalties and the chance to buy one-way tickets as they frequently fly between Somalia and Kenya.

EgyptAir, which launched flights to Mogadishu in July is reportedly attracting significant customers and could increase flights from twice a week.

Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways already have sizeable market share in Somalia as well as Ethiopian Airlines.