KQ Diverts Several JKIA Flights to Mombasa, Tanzania Due to Poor Weather

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has diverted several flights originally scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro due to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions.

In a statement, KQ advised passengers to expect delays in departures and arrivals in Nairobi, while assuring that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure their well-being.

“We wish to inform our customers that we have this morning, diverted to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro, some of our flights that were scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. This is due to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions,” said the carrier on Thursday.

“As a result, we expect some delays in departures and arrivals in Nairobi. We understand that this may cause inconvenience, but please be assured that we have taken all necessary safety measures and the well-being of our crew, and customers are our number one priority.”