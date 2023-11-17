fbpx
    BUSINESS

    KRA Directs Customer-To-Business Taxpayers To Pay Via Paybill 222222

    KahawaTungu Reporter
    kra paybill 222222
    Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Offices. [COURTESY]

    The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has directed taxpayers transacting on a customer-to-business model to immediately remit taxes via the new 222222 Paybill.

    The directive follows a Presidential order for all state agencies to onboard payments via the said paybill.

    “Taxpayers are further advised to use the Payment Registration Number (PRN) or the Ref. Number on the Payment Slips generated from KRA Business Systems (iTax, ICMS, EGMS, and KESRA IStudent) as the account number when making tax payment via mobile money,” KRA said.

    kra paybill 222222
    KRA Notice.

    Payment of taxes via mobile money will involve a taxpayer keying in the 222222 paybill, followed by a PRN under the account number section, and the entry of the PRN amount before remitting payment.

    “KRA is in the process of transitioning tax payment for business-to-business transactions to the new PayBill Number and will communicate the same once the process is complete,” it added.

